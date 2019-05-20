State of Nebraska Selects NIC Inc.’s RxGov® as Its New Prescription Drug Monitoring Platform

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), the nation’s leader of innovative digital government solutions, has been selected to provide its RxGov prescription drug monitoring platform to the State of Nebraska to help address prescription opioid issues and further promote patient safety. The agreement includes a five-year base contract, plus two, one-year renewals, which could extend it through September 2026. The contract was awarded to NIC by the regional health information exchange, the Nebraska Health Information Initiative (NeHII) who will oversee the Nebraska Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“The abuse of prescription opioids is a national epidemic, and PDMPs, like NIC’s RxGov, are just one element of combatting this crisis,” said Harry Herington, NIC Inc. Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “We appreciate the confidence the Nebraska Health Information Initiative has placed in us, and we look forward to providing expanded capabilities of RxGov to the State of Nebraska.”

RxGov will be used according to the unique laws of the State of Nebraska, which require recording and storing data from all prescriptions, not just controlled substances. NIC will be working with a larger and more complex set of data and requirements, as well as supporting the emerging national standard for interstate data sharing, RxCheck.

“The RxGov platform will further enhance the state’s prescription drug monitoring program to provide a comprehensive tool for medical providers in Nebraska to care for and monitor the treatment of their patients,” said Jaime Bland, CEO, NEHII. “The new PDMP enhancements will support interstate data sharing, ensure ease of access to providers, improve provider workflow, and continue to deliver a thorough view of a patient’s prescription history helping medical providers in their clinical decision making.”

NIC has been providing PDMP systems and related technology since 2011 in Montana and more recently in Wisconsin and Utah. RxGov currently serves as the PDMP system for the state of Maryland, in partnership with the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP).

In addition to the new contract to provide its RxGov solution, NIC has been partnering with the State of Nebraska since 1995 to provide digital government services. The Company has a local team in Lincoln, Neb., that has developed a number of solutions to help citizens and businesses more easily interact with government.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

