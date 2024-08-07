Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Size to Reach USD 64.5 Billion by 2032, Impelled by Advancements in AI and ML

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Outlook 2024-2032

The global single-use bioprocessing market size reached USD 16.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 64.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during 2024-2032.

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in AI and ML, and an increasing number of drug approvals and biologics, leading to enhanced efficiency, reduced contamination risk, and cost-effective biopharmaceutical production.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Key Driver for Single-Use Bioprocessing Market

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, arthritis, cancer, hypertension, heart attacks, strokes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a significant driver for the single-use bioprocessing market. This rise in chronic health conditions necessitates the development and production of more biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and biologics. As per a recent article on “The Burden of Chronic Disease,” the estimated cost of chronic disease is expected to reach US$47 Trillion worldwide by 2030.

Single-use bioprocessing technology, with its cost-effectiveness and efficiency, is ideally suited to meet the growing demand for the treatment of chronic diseases. By streamlining the production process and enhancing flexibility, single-use systems support the rapid and safe manufacture of critical treatments, addressing the urgent need for effective therapeutic solutions. As the global burden of chronic diseases continues to climb, the reliance on single-use bioprocessing technologies is expected to grow correspondingly, driving substantial market growth.

The Role of AI and Machine Learning in Enhancing Bioprocessing Systems

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data solutions enhance the efficiency and accuracy of bioprocessing systems by predicting errors and optimizing processes. AI and ML facilitate real-time monitoring and control, improving production quality and reducing downtime. Big data analytics offer insights into process optimization and decision-making, leading to better resource utilization and cost savings. These technological innovations are crucial in maintaining high standards in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. As these technologies become more integrated into bioprocessing workflows, they provide a significant competitive edge, fostering market growth by enabling more efficient and reliable production of biopharmaceuticals.

Surge in Drug Approvals and Biologics Fueling Bioprocessing Market Expansion

The surge in drug approvals and the development of biologics globally are driving the demand for single-use bioprocessing technologies. These technologies facilitate faster, more flexible, and cost-effective production processes, which are essential for meeting the stringent timelines and quality standards required in the pharmaceutical industry. Single-use systems reduce the need for extensive cleaning and validation, enabling quicker changeovers between production runs and minimizing the risk of cross-contamination. This is particularly beneficial in the production of biologics, which often require specialized and adaptable manufacturing environments. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to expand with new drug approvals and innovative biologics, the adoption of single-use bioprocessing technologies is expected to increase, significantly contributing to market growth.Top of Form

Leading Companies in the Single-Use Bioprocessing Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global single-use bioprocessing market, key players are actively engaging in various strategic initiatives to enhance their market presence and drive growth.

Companies such as Applikon Biotechnology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Esco Bioengineering Company, Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Entegris, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, Infors, Merck Millipore, Rentschler Biotechnologie, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and 3M Company are investing heavily in research and development to innovate and improve their product offerings. They are focusing on integrating advanced technologies like AI and ML into their bioprocessing systems to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and predictive capabilities. Additionally, these companies are expanding their production capacities and establishing new facilities to meet the growing demand for single-use systems.

Strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions are also prevalent, enabling companies to broaden their product portfolios, enter new markets, and leverage synergies. For instance, Novo Holdings A/S announced its agreement to acquire a majority stake in Single Use Support, a life science tools company specializing in advanced technology solutions for pharmaceutical production in May 2024.

Moreover, a strong emphasis is placed on sustainability, with efforts to reduce carbon footprints and enhance the environmental performance of single-use bioprocessing technologies, aligning with global sustainability goals and regulatory standards. For example, in March 2024, Getinge expanded its bioreactor portfolio with the introduction of the Single-Use Production Reactor (SUPR) system, available in 50-liter and 250-liter sizes. The SUPR system is sterilized through gamma irradiation, eliminating the need for facility hook-ups, and offers a space-saving alternative to traditional stainless-steel bioreactors. Notably, the system includes a collapsible plastic 3D-printed impeller, allowing for reduced packaging size and more sustainable transport.

Market Analysis:

The global single-use bioprocessing market is segmented based on product type, application, end-use, and end-user. In terms of product type, media bags and containers represent the largest segment, essential for the storage and handling of biopharmaceutical products. Filtration assemblies play a crucial role in the purification processes, while single-use bioreactors are key for cell culture and biologics production. Whereas, disposable mixers are important for blending biopharmaceutical ingredients.

When considering applications, filtration stands out as the largest segment, vital for removing impurities from biopharmaceutical products. Storage is critical for maintaining the integrity of processed materials, while cell culture is central to biologics production. Mixing is necessary for combining biopharmaceutical components, and purification ensures the final product’s purity and quality.

The market’s end-use segmentation includes upstream processes, which are the largest segment involving initial stages like fermentation and cell culture. Fermentation itself is essential for converting substrates into biopharmaceutical products, while downstream processes involve the purification and processing of products post-production. Regarding end-users, biopharmaceutical manufacturers constitute the largest segment, leveraging single-use technologies for efficient production.

Regional Analysis:

According to projections by IMARC, the largest regional market for single-use bioprocessing is North America, particularly the United States and Canada. This region’s dominance can be attributed to the presence of well-established biopharmaceutical manufacturing units and a robust healthcare infrastructure. North America’s advanced technological landscape supports the adoption and integration of innovative bioprocessing solutions, such as AI and ML, which enhance efficiency and accuracy in biopharmaceutical production. Additionally, the region benefits from substantial investments in research and development, driving continuous improvements in single-use technologies.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, is also a significant driver in North America. This increases the demand for effective biopharmaceuticals and vaccines, necessitating efficient and flexible production methods offered by single-use bioprocessing systems. Furthermore, favorable government policies and funding for healthcare and biotechnology sectors foster an environment conducive to growth and innovation.

North America’s market growth is further propelled by the presence of key industry players who are headquartered or have significant operations in the region. These companies continually invest in expanding their product portfolios and enhancing their technological capabilities, reinforcing North America’s position as the leading regional market in single-use bioprocessing.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

· Media Bags and Containers

· Filtration Assemblies

· Single-Use Bioreactors

· Disposable Mixers

· Others

Application Insights:

· Filtration

· Storage

· Cell Culture

· Mixing

· Purification

End-Use Insights:

· Upstream

· Fermentation

· Downstream

End-User Insights:

· Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

· Life Science R&D

· Others

Regional Anlysis:

North America

United States Canada

Asia-Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global single-use bioprocessing market. Some of the companies covered include Applikon Biotechnology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cesco Bioengineering Company, Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Entegris, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, Infors, Merck Millipore, Rentschler Biotechnologie, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M Company, etc. Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.

