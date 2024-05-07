Seaport Therapeutics Adds Industry Veteran to Board of Directors and Makes Key Executive Appointments

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Seaport Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is charting a proven path in neuropsychiatry, today announced the appointment of Denice Torres, J.D., to its Board of Directors. In addition, Michael Chen, Ph.D., Co-founder, was named Chief Scientific Officer, and Eric Green, MBA, was appointed Chief Operating Officer. The appointments follow the recent launch of Seaport with a $100 million Series A financing round to advance the development of novel neuropsychiatric medicines.

“We are incredibly honored to welcome Denice to our Board of Directors. She is an exceptional healthcare leader with a track record of successfully guiding organizations through significant growth and transformation,” said Steve Paul, M.D., Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors at Seaport. “Denice was a key contributor on the Karuna Board and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with her again as we deliver on our mission to bring first and best-in-class medicines to those who are suffering from depression, anxiety and other neuropsychiatric disorders.”

Ms. Torres brings notable public and private board experience to Seaport, including a position on the Board of Directors at Karuna Therapeutics until its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in March 2024. She has over 30 years of P&L, strategy, and leadership experience in pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare and medical devices. Ms. Torres held several leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson, including President of J&J Consumer Healthcare, President of Janssen Neuroscience, and Chief Strategy Officer for the medical device division. Before joining Johnson & Johnson, she held senior leadership roles at Eli Lilly, including Executive Director of Global Neuroscience and Head of Women’s Healthcare. Ms. Torres has received numerous awards, including Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Woman of the Year, Johnson & Johnson Working Mother of the Year, and the Johnson & Johnson Special Recognition Leadership Award for her work in diversity and inclusion.

“It’s an honor to join Seaport’s Board of Directors and a team of world-class innovators with an incredible track record of advancing the field of neuropsychiatry,” said Ms. Torres. “The company’s Glyph™ platform, fueled by breakthrough science, has the exciting potential to enhance the lives of millions of people living with neuropsychiatric disorders.”

Mr. Green steps into the role of Chief Operating Officer bringing nearly 25 years of biopharmaceutical development, commercialization and operational experience. Most recently, Mr. Green was Senior Vice President, Head of Development Programs at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals where he led a team responsible for global development and pre-commercialization activities for a portfolio of development stage programs. His initial role at Alnylam was as Senior Vice President, Global General Manager for the TTR Franchise, leading the first ever global approval of a RNAi therapeutic, ONPATTRO® (patisiran) and late-stage development of vutrisiran (now AMVUTTRA®). Mr. Green’s diverse experience spans across R&D process engineering, pharmaceutical manufacturing and operations, and global development and commercialization strategy with former roles at Synageva BioPharma, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Genzyme Corporation and Pfizer. He received an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a M.S. in chemical engineering from MIT School of Engineering. He earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from University of Michigan. At Seaport, he will be responsible for implementing strategies to support the growth and development of the company’s pipeline across the organization.

Dr. Chen is Co-founder and has now been appointed Chief Scientific Officer of Seaport. In his most recent role, Dr. Chen was the Head of Innovation at PureTech Health, where he oversaw the rapid advancement of the neuropsychiatric medicines that led to the launch of Seaport. These novel medicines are now being advanced within Seaport’s clinical-stage pipeline powered by the Glyph platform, which leverages the lymphatic system to create new medicines building on clinically validated mechanisms. Dr. Chen was previously Co-founder and Head of Research and Strategy at Sonde Health, a company developing vocal biomarkers for depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, Department of Neurology. Dr. Chen completed his Ph.D. at Stanford University, focusing on the neurobiological mechanisms of risk for depression and sleep disorders. He received a B.A. from Yale University.

“Denice exudes incredible passion and exuberance for making a difference for patients, and we are delighted to enrich our board with her energy and experience in neuroscience, manufacturing, commercialization and organizational growth and culture. I feel privileged to be able to work closely with her as we build out our team and advance our pipeline programs,” said Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Seaport. “I’m also excited to welcome two key members to our executive team. I had the pleasure of working with Michael as he played a critical role in the development of our Glyph platform and pipeline and I look forward to working closely with him in this expanded role. Eric is an accomplished leader and he will help propel Seaport forward as we rapidly execute on our growth strategy and progress our pipeline of important new medicines for patients in need.”

About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the development of novel neuropsychiatric medicines in areas of high unmet patient needs. The Company has a proven strategy of advancing clinically validated mechanisms previously held back by limitations that are overcome with its proprietary GlyphTM technology platform. All the therapeutic candidates in its pipeline of first and best-in-class medicines are based on the Glyph platform, which is uniquely designed to enable oral bioavailability, bypass first-pass metabolism and reduce hepatotoxicity and other side effects. Seaport is led by an experienced team that was involved in inventing and advancing KarXT and other neuropsychiatric medicines and are guided by an extensive network of renowned scientists, clinicians and key opinion leaders across neurological specialties. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507438904/en/