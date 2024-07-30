SCRIVAS DEBUTS MEDICAL SCRIBE AI SOFTWARE TO STREAMLINE OPERATIONS AND ENHANCE THE PATIENT EXPERIENCE

Leading medical scribe agency launches SAI to reduce documentation, allowing practitioners to focus on human care

MIAMI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrivas, South Florida’s leading medical scribe agency, announces the launch of SAI, an AI-powered medical scribe system designed to transform how healthcare providers manage patient communication, streamline operations, and improve overall efficiency. This state-of-the-art technology will revolutionize healthcare documentation and medical office operations by offering seamless integration and enhanced user experience with patient-centric services in mind.

“SAI will elevate the healthcare experience for both physicians and patients.”

As Scrivas was founded by a physician to reduce the documentation burden placed on healthcare providers, SAI was developed with the same goals and principles in mind. SAI works in real-time to enhance clinical workflow and can be customized to meet the specific needs of providers by accommodating both personal preferences and office workflow demands.

“SAI will elevate the healthcare experience for both physicians and patients,” said Dr. Fernando G. Mendoza, Scrivas’ CEO and board-certified pediatric emergency medicine physician. “Physicians have become overwhelmed with paperwork, taking us away from being able to spend quality time with patients. Our AI technology will allow practitioners to spend more time with their patients because they can trust SAI with the documentation.”

SAI has the ability to integrate with most EMR systems and is offered as a standalone solution for practices seeking a cost-effective, automated documentation tool. SAI can also be combined with a virtual or dedicated onsite scribe to provide a flexible model for practitioners who prefer a balance between AI and human scribe support. It’s designed to support any size practice or hospital and is adaptable to various specialties.

“It’s critical for the medical community to embrace AI technology for success,” continued Dr. Mendoza. “While there is always going to be a human element to patient care, the addition of scribes and now AI technology offers a great return on investment for practices. We have launched SAI with excellent results, and we’re confident physicians will readily adapt SAI into their daily routine and welcome the benefits.”

About Scrivas

Scrivas is a leading medical scribe company servicing physicians in hospital emergency departments, urgent cares, in-patient hospitalists, and ambulatory care practice. The company is dedicated to bridging the gap between physicians and a better work-life balance by providing real-time, at your side charting service that documents the physician-patient interaction enabling doctors to move from patient to patient efficiently and quickly. Scrivas was founded by a pediatric emergency room physician who recognized the need in his practice for increased documentation efficiency and to address increased physician burnout. The company has grown to employ a diverse leadership group with years of experience providing scribe services in multiple medical settings, serving many different specialties across multiple EMRs. Visitto learn more.

About Fernando G. Mendoza, MD

, MD, FAAP, FACEP is a leading Board-certified doctor in pediatrics and pediatric emergency medicine. He is also the founder and CEO of Scrivas, a company that provides medical scribe services in multiple medical settings, serving many different specialties across multiple EMRs. Dr. Mendoza is the Director of Community Initiatives for Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists and the Medical Director of the Baptist Hospital and Baptist Homestead Hospital Pediatric Emergency Departments. He also serves as Chief of Pediatrics at Baptist Hospital Miami. Dr. Mendoza received his undergraduate degree atand attended medical school at theCollege of Medicine. Dr. Mendoza completed his pediatric residency at the/ Jackson Memorial Hospital and his pediatric emergency fellowship at the/Boston Medical Center. He is also a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Emergency Physicians.

