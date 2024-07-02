Scientific Presentations Highlight OGM’s Utility for Cancer Research at Joint Annual Meeting for Three Molecular and Cytogenetic Associations

At a sponsored workshop, Su Yang from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will present case studies that demonstrate the ability of the optical genome mapping (OGM) workflow to detect pathogenic structural and copy number variants relevant to hematological cancer research



Dr. Ying Zhou from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Dr. Wahab Khan from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center will each lead educational sessions on the utility of OGM across cancer cytogenetic research applications

SAN DIEGO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Laboratories, a clinical laboratory services business of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), today announced that optical genome mapping (OGM) will be featured in three scientific presentations at the 2024 joint annual meeting for the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS), the Association of Genetic Technologists (AGT), and the Society of American Federal Medical Laboratory Scientists (SAFMLS). The conference, which brings together laboratory professionals and industry partners affiliated with three professional societies for networking and educational sessions focused on chemistry, microbiology, hematology, molecular diagnostics and cytogenetics, will be held July 8-12, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and online.

At a sponsored scientific workshop titled “Revolutionizing hematological disease: unraveling genomic mysteries with optical genome mapping,” Su Yang, CG (ASCP), from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will present cancer research case studies that demonstrate OGM’s ability to detect structural abnormalities in hematological samples at high sensitivity and resolution.

A session titled “Clinical utilities of optical genome mapping at clinical cytogenetic labs,” led by Ying Zhou, MD, PhD, FACMG, of The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, will cover the ability of the OGM workflow to detect structural and copy number variants relevant to cancer research.

Wahab Khan, PhD, FACMG, from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, will present at a session titled “Setting up optical genome mapping in your cytogenetic laboratory: points for consideration in analysis and test validation,” where he will cover the implementation and validation of OGM for cancer cytogenetic research applications.

Session Title Presenter Presented

Revolutionizing Hematological Disease: Unraveling Genomic Mysteries with Optical Genome Mapping Yang S. July 9, 2024

8:00-11:00 AM EDT

Grand Ballroom 3

Educational

Clinical Utilities of Optical Genomic Mapping at Clinical Cytogenetic Labs Zhou Y. July 10, 2024

4:00-5:00 PM EDT

Grand Ballroom 4

Setting up Optical Genome Mapping in your Cytogenetic Laboratory: Points for Consideration in Analysis and Test Validation Khan W. July 11, 2024

1:30-2:30 PM EDT

Grand Ballroom 3

“We are pleased to see a number of sessions at this joint conference from leading medical centers that highlight OGM as a cutting-edge tool for molecular and cytogenetic research, due to its high sensitivity and resolution and simple workflow. We believe laboratory professionals across the globe will continue to adopt and utilize the OGM workflow due to its potential to positively impact cancer and other research applications,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

More details on the conference can be found here.

