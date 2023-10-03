RoslinCT Boston Appoints Dean J. Morris, as Chief Operations Officer

EDINBURGH, Scotland & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- RoslinCT, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean J. Morris as the Chief Operations Officer at their Boston facility. Mr. Morris brings a wealth of experience and expertise in commercial manufacturing operations, process development, engineering, validation, and quality functions within the biologics, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

In his previous role as Vice President of Operations and Site Head at ReciBioPharm, Mr. Morris demonstrated exceptional leadership, overseeing biopharmaceutical ATMP development and manufacturing, including Oncolytic Viruses, Viral Vaccines, mRNA/Gene Therapy, and Live Biotherapeutic Products. His proven track record in developing and validating novel products and manufacturing technologies makes him well-positioned to lead RoslinCT’s operational efforts.

“I am extremely excited to join RoslinCT Boston as the organization continues to expand and optimize its production capabilities. The potential for advanced cell and gene therapy products is limitless. I am excited to be a part of the safe and compliant commercialization of these products that truly impact patient lives,” Dean Morris said.

“We are excited to welcome Dean to the role of Chief Operations Officer at RoslinCT,” said Patrick Lucy, President and CEO at RoslinCT Boston. “His extensive experience and successful track record in the biopharmaceutical industry make him the ideal leader to drive our operations and continue our commitment to delivering high-quality advanced therapies to patients in need.”

Mr. Morris’s past roles, including Head of Autonomous Production Unit at Sanofi and Director of Process Engineering and Development at Anika Therapeutics, Inc., reflect his proficiency in leading cross-functional teams and successfully managing complex projects.

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading global contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies. Established in 2006 and built upon the groundbreaking technology cloning of Dolly the Sheep at the Roslin Institute in 1997, RoslinCT has harnessed cutting-edge science to advance the development of human medicines. With a remarkable heritage in the field, the company has achieved significant milestones. These include being among one of the first in the world to produce clinical-grade human pluripotent stem cells. In collaboration with the partners, RoslinCT also developed the first CRISPR-edited cell therapy product for a major inherited disorder, taking it from early development to commercialization.

Equipped with 22 purpose-built cGMP cell therapy processing suites in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Hopkinton, Massachusetts, RoslinCT provides innovative process and analytical development, cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing for a range of cell types for both autologous and allogeneic processes, and cGMP iPSC cell line development, gene editing, and differentiation.

With tailored CDMO solutions, RoslinCT enables partners to efficiently progress from development to commercialization and deliver life-saving Cell and Gene Therapies worldwide.

