Rezolute Management to Present at 2020 Biotech Showcase Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc.(“Rezolute” or “Company”) (OTCQB:RZLT), today announced that senior management will present at the 2020 Biotech Showcase Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the investors page of the Rezolute website at https://ir.rezolutebio.com/ir-calendar .

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of transformative therapies targeting rare and metabolic diseases. Rezolute is advancing a diversified pipeline including: RZ358 (Phase 2), an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of Congenital Hyperinsulinism; RZ402 (PC), a plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting Diabetic Macular Edema; and AB101 (Phase 1), a once-weekly injectable basal insulin. For more information, visit: www.rezolutebio.com .

