Rezolute Announces $30 Million Debt Financing Agreement with SLR Capital Partners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (“Rezolute” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: RZLT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted therapies for rare and metabolic diseases with serious unmet needs, today announced that it has entered into a $30 million debt financing agreement with investment affiliates managed by SLR Capital Partners (“SLR”).

Fifteen million of the $30 million loan was funded upon closing with an interest only period of 24 months. The remaining fifteen million may be funded upon Rezolute achieving certain predetermined milestones and conditions.

“The access to capital provided by this facility gives Rezolute non-dilutive operational flexibility as we continue advancing our pipeline. Thanks to Armentum Partners in their brokering of this competitive deal for Rezolute,” said Nevan Elam, chief executive officer of Rezolute.

Further information with respect to the debt financing agreement with SLR will be contained in a Current Report to be filed on Form 8-K by Rezolute with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (HI), a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor in Phase 1 development as a potential treatment for diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

About SLR Capital Partners

SLR Capital Partners, LLC (“SLR Capital Partners”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that primarily invests directly in leveraged, U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow and asset-based senior secured investments. SLR Capital Partners manages over $7.5 billion of investable capital, including serving as the investment adviser to two publicly-traded business development companies, SLR Investment Corp. and SLR Senior Investment Corp. The SLR Capital Partners’ life science finance business provides financing solutions for later-stage bio-pharma, medical device, diagnostics, healthcare IT and healthcare services companies, both venture-backed private and public, and from pre-revenue clinical to early commercial stage. For more information, please visit https://www.slrcapitalpartners.com/Financial-Solutions/Life-Science-Finance

