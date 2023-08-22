SUBSCRIBE
Report: Women in Life Sciences

August 22, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

Over the last two decades, women have achieved near equal levels of representation in life sciences - though there are distinct gaps in leadership and pay equity. The experience of women also differs vastly depending on age, race, and other factors.

This report investigates:

  • The present landscape of women in life sciences
  • How women perceive diversity, equity and inclusion in employment
  • Perspectives on inclusion & belonging by age and race
  • Women’s perspectives on their employers by age and race
  • Experiences of discrimination by age and race

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s Women in Life Sciences report below.

