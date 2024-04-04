SUBSCRIBE
RaySearch to present latest innovations in RayStation, RayCare and RayIntelligence at ISOP and NPC (NAPT)

April 4, 2024 | 
RaySearch Laboratories AB will present the latest software innovations at IBA’s International Symposium on Proton Therapy in Boston, Massachusetts, April 5, and at the National Proton Conference run by the National Association on Proton Therapy in Boston, April 6-9.

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) will present the latest software innovations at IBA’s International Symposium on Proton Therapy (ISOP) in Boston, Massachusetts, April 5, and at the National Proton Conference (NPC) run by the National Association on Proton Therapy (NAPT) in Boston, April 6-9. Visit us at RaySearch’s table at ISOP and booth at NPC.

The focus during both ISOP and NPC will be on support for proton arcs and robust optimization based on linear energy transfer (LET) and adaptive therapy. Further, new features in RayStation®* 2023B related to proton therapy will be highlighted. Ongoing research and development around ConformalFLASH®**, spatial fraction therapy and application of variable RBE will be briefly outlined.

Marc Mlyn, President of RaySearch Americas, and David McPhail, VP of Sales for RaySearch Americas, will be present at the meetings and look forward to meeting existing and future clinical partners.

Presentations - Friday April 5 at 12:35pm (ISOP) and Sunday April 7 at 4:00pm (NPC)
Title: Proton Therapy Planning - Pioneering the Past, Envisioning the Future
Speaker: Erik Traneus, Senior Researcher, RaySearch Laboratories AB, Stockholm, Sweden

