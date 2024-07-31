Radiation Shield Technologies (RST), Demron Fabric Major Break Through Results in High-Energy Gamma Radiation from Cobalt-60 Testing

MIAMI, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RST, a global leader in advanced radiation protection solutions, proudly announces the enhanced capabilities of its Demron product line in shielding against cobalt-60 (Co-60) gamma radiation. This breakthrough addresses the critical need for effective radiation protection in medical, industrial, and nuclear environments.

The Republic of Korea Army, (ROKA) commissioned testing of the Demron fabric in preparation for an upcoming purchase. ROKA engaged a renowned Korean testing facility to perform attenuation testing against high-energy gamma Co-60 and high energy beta Sr-90 radiation. The result was one layer of Demron fabric was able to reduce Co-60 emissions by 26.7% and high energy beta emissions Sr-90 by 91.6%.

You can find the test reports here: https://www.radshield.com/pages/test-results

Demron a unique, water- and gas-tight polymer composite composed of polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and inorganic salts of high-atomic-number elements. The material’s innovative design ensures flexibility and comfort, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. The fabric is effective in shielding against Co-60 Gamma Radiation Cobalt-60 which is widely used in medical radiotherapy, industrial radiography, and sterilization processes due to its potent gamma radiation emissions. These gamma rays pose significant health risks, including cancer, if adequate shielding is not employed.

Demron’s advanced composite structure effectively reduces gamma radiation, providing comprehensive protection for users. Recent studies and measurements have demonstrated Demron’s superior shielding properties. Continuous testing has confirmed that Demron significantly reduces the penetration of gamma rays, thereby lowering the effective dose received by users.

RST products are essential for personnel working in environments with high levels of gamma radiation, such as Medical Facilities, Industrial Sites, Nuclear Power Plants and the Military.

Although PPE may call themselves CBRN if it does not say Demron, it’s not anti nuclear.

Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) is a leading innovator in radiation protection solutions, dedicated to advancing safety standards in various industries since 2001. With a focus on research and development, RST continuously strives to provide cutting-edge products that meet the highest safety and performance standards.

Despite the term CBRN, there is no effective attenuation against Gamma-rays and high-energy beta radiation. If your PPE does not say Demron, it is not blocking ionizing radiation.

For more information please visit https://radshield.com, info@radshield.com or call (866) 7DEMRON.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiation-shield-technologies-rst-demron-fabric-major-break-through-results-in-high-energy-gamma-radiation-from-cobalt-60-testing-302210593.html

SOURCE Radiation Shield Technologies