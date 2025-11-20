ZyVersa Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ZyVersa is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 for treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases.

The lead indication for VAR 200 is focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) with potential indication expansion in Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease.

The lead indication for IC 100 is cardiometabolic conditions, with potential indication expansion in rare kidney diseases.

Raised approximately $2.05 million in Q3-2025; $4.05 million year-to-date.





WESTON, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for treatment of patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have unmet medical needs, reports financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Cash on hand was $0.5 million as of September 30, 2025. Based on our current operating plan, we expect our cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient only to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements on a month-to-month basis. ZyVersa will need additional financing to support its continuing operations, pay for its current liabilities, and to meet pipeline development initiatives. ZyVersa will seek to fund its operations and preclinical/clinical activity through public or private equity, debt financings, or other sources which may include government grants, collaborations with third parties, or outstanding warrant exercises.

Research and development expenses were $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $0.1 million or 16.3% from the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease is attributable to lower research and development consultant costs of $75 thousand due to the use of fewer consultants in the current year.

General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $0.1 million or 5.1% from the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease of $0.1 million due to lower director and officer insurance premiums, a $0.1 million decrease in professional fees due to lower accounting and legal expenses, and a decrease of $0.1 million in stock-based compensation expense due to options becoming fully amortized in 2025. These decreases were slightly offset by an approximately $0.3 million increase in commitment fees related to the Equity Purchase Agreement entered into on June 24, 2025.

Pre-tax losses were $20.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $18.3 million compared to a pre-tax loss of approximately $2.4 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The higher net loss reported for the three months ended September 30, 2025, is primarily due to the impairment of research and development of $18.6 million compared to none for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The impairment is a result of the decline in ZyVersa’s market capitalization and the inability to demonstrate that financing of the in-process research and development’s milestones is assured as of September 30, 2025.

Net losses were approximately $19.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $17.4 million compared to a net loss of approximately $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. A deferred tax benefit of approximately $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to no tax benefit or expense during the three months ended September 30, 2024, resulted from the impairment of the in-process research and development.

ABOUT ZYVERSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

ZYVERSA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Assets

Current Assets:

Cash

$ 527,978 $ 1,530,924 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

298,192 184,873 Vendor deposits

169,363 - Total Current Assets

995,533 1,715,797 In-process research and development - 18,647,903 Vendor deposit - 178,476 Deferred offering costs 44,727 57,238 Total Assets

$ 1,040,260 $ 20,599,414 Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable

$ 9,805,129 $ 9,337,267 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,960,698 1,894,041 Total Current Liabilities

12,765,827 11,231,308 Deferred tax liability

- 851,659 Total Liabilities

12,765,827 12,082,967 Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized:

Series A preferred stock, 8,635 shares designated, 50 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

- - Series B preferred stock, 5,062 shares designated, 5,062 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

1 1 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 8,095,928 and 2,508,198 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively, and 8,095,921 and 2,508,191 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

809 251 Additional paid-in-capital

125,187,156 121,155,922 Accumulated deficit

(136,906,365 ) (112,632,559 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 7 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(7,168 ) (7,168 ) Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity

(11,725,567 ) 8,516,447 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity

$ 1,040,260 $ 20,599,414





