Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology Implements Konica Minolta Healthcare’s Bone Suppression Imaging Technology to Enhance Chest X-ray Diagnoses

WAYNE, N.J. and CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology, one of the most respected and technologically advanced outpatient radiology practices in the Northeast, has implemented Bone Suppression Imaging (BSI) technology from Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., to support more precise visualization of pulmonary abnormalities on chest X-rays.

Konica Minolta’s BSI suppresses the ribs and the clavicle from standard chest radiographs to enable clearer visualization of the lung and reveal soft-tissue details that may otherwise remain obscured. By improving the visibility of lung structures – even in dense or complex regions – BSI enhances diagnostic clarity and the radiologist’s confidence in identifying subtle findings such as nodules, interstitial markings, consolidations or early signs of pathology.

Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology implemented BSI with a dual objective: to enhance clinical accuracy while maintaining efficiency in one of the highest-volume imaging modalities, digital radiography (DR). BSI was installed to provide bone suppression for all chest X-rays acquired at each of the practice’s 23 locations. Initial evaluations indicate that as radiologists become more familiar with the BSI format and workflow, reading times for chest X-ray decrease, enabling teams to enhance productivity without compromising clinical value.

“Bone Suppression has proven to be a valuable tool for our practice. This technology has greatly impacted our radiologists’ ability to assess the lung field by removing superimposed structures seen on traditional chest radiographs. By adding the bone-suppressed image to our patient studies, there is undoubtably increased confidence and conspicuity of our pulmonary evaluations,” said Steven Mendelsohn, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President General, Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology.

Beyond efficiency, BSI has demonstrated tangible clinical benefits. By digitally suppressing bony structures, radiologists can achieve opportunistic visualization of abnormalities that may not be immediately apparent on a routine chest radiograph. In numerous cases, this has enabled the team at Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology to detect subtle findings earlier, supporting timely follow-up and more proactive patient care.

“Konica Minolta continues to invest in advanced imaging tools that support radiologists in making faster, more confident clinical decisions,” said Guillermo Sander, PhD, Director of Marketing, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “We are proud to partner with Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology, an organization known for embracing innovations that improve diagnostic accuracy and patient management. By integrating BSI across their chest X-ray workflow, the group continues to set a high standard for quality, efficiency and clinical excellence.”

For over 70 years, Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology has provided diagnostic excellence with a patient-centric experience across its outpatient imaging centers on Long Island. This adoption of BSI reinforces Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology’s long-standing commitment to delivering world-class imaging services through innovation, advanced technology and a consistent focus on patient outcomes.

