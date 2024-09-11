Zomedica Completes Renovation & Upgrade of Manufacturing, Distribution, and R&D Center in Plymouth, Minnesota

Expanded cleanroom and improved distribution facilities enhance manufacturing capacity and shipping efficiencies

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, is pleased to announce the completion of renovations at its 30,000-square-foot manufacturing, distribution, and research and development (R&D) facility in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Highlights of the renovation include:

Expanded cleanroom for manufacturing operations

Installation and validation of new automated line to produce TRUFORMA ® consumable cartridges

Improved distribution facilities for more efficient and streamlined shipping of TRUFORMA cartridges

“With the steady growth of our TRUFORMA product line, these facility renovations, and new automated production equipment have increased manufacturing capacity which we believe will meet increasing demand for TRUFORMA cartridges for years to come,” stated Larry Heaton, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer. “This latest upgrade strengthens our ability to meet rising customer demand while continuing to develop our expanding assay portfolio.”

“This renovation is an important step in keeping us positioned for success,” stated Tony Blair, Zomedica’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “I am pleased to share that we have completed all our necessary testing and validation, and customer cartridges are now being produced on our automated cartridge line. The new state-of-the-art TRUFORMA cartridge line can produce up to one million cartridges annually and will drive new levels of efficiencies in addition to significantly bolstering our manufacturing capacity. We remain dedicated to expanding our manufacturing and distribution capabilities to deliver the high-quality products our customers deserve.”

The TRUFORMA diagnostic platform utilizes Qorvo Inc.'s proprietary Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) sensor technology, providing veterinarians with highly precise and sensitive diagnostic measurements. The TRUFORMA system offers an advantage over traditional optical-based technologies, enabling more accurate diagnosis and treatment of complex thyroid and adrenal conditions, canine non-infectious gastrointestinal disease, and equine Cushing’s disease. The system provides reference-lab quality results at the point of care, enhancing convenience and clinical decision-making.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW™ digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $83 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

Follow Zomedica

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company’s products, the Company’s ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts and the impact of COVID-19 on our business, results and financial condition.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact upon our business operations generally, including our ability to develop and commercialize our products, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Zomedica Investor Relations

investors@zomedica.com

1-734-369-2555

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com