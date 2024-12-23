ZIVO Bioscience Reports Preliminary Efficacy of its Proprietary Active Ingredients in the Battle Against Avian Influenza

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO), a pioneering biotech/agtech R&D company dedicated to developing therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, reports favorable results from a study conducted in collaboration with the University of Delaware that evaluated the potential of ZIVO’s proprietary active ingredients to reduce the transmission of Low Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (LPAI) virus among poultry.

Key findings of statistical significance from the study include:

A reduction in viral titers (viral shedding) in infected birds receiving ZIVO’s products compared with untreated infected controls.

A delay in transmission of LPAI when healthy birds were exposed to infected birds, suggesting a slower and less aggressive spread of disease.

The two-part controlled study evaluated the efficacy of ZIVO’s proprietary active ingredients, previously shown to be efficacious for mitigating the effects of coccidiosis in broiler chickens, against LPAI.

In the first part of the study, infected birds receiving a mixture of ZIVO’s proprietary active ingredients showed an early significant decrease in viral titers compared with untreated, infected controls, thereby reducing amount of detectable virus that was shed. At the end of the study, although not significant in nature, a numerical decrease in virus was noted in birds receiving ZIVO’s product. In the second part, healthy chickens were housed with infected birds, replicating a real-world, high-risk environment for disease transmission. Compared to an untreated control group, birds that received ZIVO’s proprietary active ingredients that were housed with infected birds experienced a statistically significant delay in viral detection. This observed delay suggests that ZIVO’s products limit viral replication within a host.

These favorable results indicate that ZIVO’s proprietary active ingredients represent potential preventative measures for reducing the spread of LPAIV in commercial poultry operations and enhancing overall flock health.

Multiple products were explored to identify the most effective strategies against LPAI. While some products were better at lowering the viral titer, others were more effective at slowing the spread, suggesting that an optimal product configuration could provide more comprehensive protection. The study’s positive outcomes justify further research and product development, supporting the potential of ZIVO’s pipeline to address both LPAIV infections as well as a broad spectrum of other viral challenges faced by the poultry industry.

“We are highly encouraged by the outcomes of this study,” said John B. Payne, Chairman and CEO of ZIVO Bioscience. “The University of Delaware’s findings provide compelling evidence that our feed ingredients could be valuable tools in mitigating the risk of avian influenza outbreaks without the limitations associated with vaccines. Reducing disease transmission can positively impact both animal welfare and the operations of producers. These study results represent a significant milestone in our efforts to deliver science-driven, sustainable solutions to address serious challenges facing the global poultry industry.”

“This study sponsored by ZIVO Bioscience enabled us to evaluate novel interventions to provide immune support for poultry,” said Brian Ladman, Ph.D., Principal Investigator at the University of Delaware’s Department of Animal and Food Sciences. “The findings demonstrate that further investigation into ZIVO’s active ingredients to safeguard poultry flocks against viral outbreaks is warranted. I look forward to continuing to work with ZIVO to identify novel solutions to this critical public health issue.”

“With these preliminary efficacy results, we are now planning additional studies to further evaluate the benefits of our products. We are at a critical point in our mission to find a viable treatment for avian influenza, and the need for an effective therapy grows every day,” said John Payne. “We will continue towards commercialization of our coccidiosis treatment while utilizing these preliminary results to further our partnership dialogues. I am confident that ZIVO can take the next step toward evaluating this potential breakthrough technology.”

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Please visit www.zivobioscience.com for more information.

