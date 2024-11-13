Zimmer Biomet Welcomes Arnold Schwarzenegger as Chief Movement Officer

Schwarzenegger to Inspire a Bold New Era of Well-being, Active Living and Reinvention to Advance Company’s Mission to Alleviate Pain and Improve the Quality of Life for People Around the World

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced a partnership with Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will take on the newly established role of Chief Movement Officer. In this strategic role, Schwarzenegger will collaborate closely with Zimmer Biomet to motivate, engage and support individuals to increase mobility, maintain joint health and proactively incorporate movement into their daily routines to foster overall health and wellness.

From conquering the world of bodybuilding as Mr. Universe and captivating TV and film audiences, to forging successful paths as an entrepreneur, author and as Governor of California, Schwarzenegger has consistently embodied a spirit of innovation and continuous evolution, all the while motivating and inspiring others to join him on that journey—principles that align seamlessly with Zimmer Biomet’s commitment as a MedTech leader. He has been promoting health and fitness for more than five decades and has made it his life’s mission to inspire people to move more and find what their bodies are capable of, from “Pumping Iron” to books about fitness, to his Arnold Sports Festival—the largest multi-sport fitness festival in the world—to his daily newsletter, “Arnold’s Pump Club,” that reaches nearly one million people every day with workouts, health and fitness information they can trust.

“Arnold’s bold approach to personal health, innovation and evolution echoes Zimmer Biomet’s vision to be the boldest company in MedTech by solving the most meaningful problems in healthcare today,” said Ivan Tornos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zimmer Biomet. “People are seeking to lead healthier, more active lifestyles as they age, and the demand for people to keep moving pain-free is increasing. Innovative solutions like ours are making it easier to achieve that goal. I cannot think of a better partner than Arnold to join us as Chief Movement Officer, to help advance our shared Mission to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people around the world. Together, we’re going to do amazing things for patients, surgeons and communities.”

Schwarzenegger added, “I am energized by Zimmer Biomet’s Mission because it aligns with my own 50-year fitness crusade. I want every single person in the world to discover the joy of fitness and movement that has made my life better every step of the way. Through this partnership with Zimmer Biomet, I can continue to encourage others to make positive changes each and every day that support them living their best and most active lives possible. We never have to stop moving. In fact, I believe we shouldn’t. I agree with the famous quote: ‘If you rest, you rust,’ and my goal with Zimmer Biomet is to continue to push people to see that movement creates joy and extends the quality of our lives.”

About Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a global icon known for his many accomplishments ranging from world-champion bodybuilder, Hollywood action hero, businessman, environmentalist, philanthropist, best-selling author and public servant. Known for his roles in blockbuster films and as Governor of California from 2003-2011, he most recently has joined Zimmer Biomet as Chief Movement Officer. Follow Schwarzenegger on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X / Twitter.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.ZimmerBiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/ZimmerBiomet.

