Zimmer Biomet Announces New Chief Medical Advisors to Help Improve Standard of Musculoskeletal Care

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced the appointments of Jonathan M. Vigdorchik, MD, as Chief Medical Technology Advisor focused on Adult Reconstruction and Hip Implants, and Anand M. Murthi, MD, FAAOS, as Chief Medical Advisor, Shoulder, Sports, Extremities, and Trauma (S.E.T.). As strategic advisors, Drs. Vigdorchik and Murthi will leverage their extensive clinical experience to help guide the Company's new product pipeline and portfolio strategy across their respective areas of focus, and enhance Zimmer Biomet's medical education initiatives.

Dr. Vigdorchik is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City, specializing in hip and knee replacement surgery. Dr. Murthi is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon who serves as Chief of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery and Director of the Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship Program at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, Md.

"These appointments reflect Zimmer Biomet's commitment to deepening clinical collaboration and accelerating advancements across our portfolio – from implants and robotic technology to sports medicine and extremities," said Ivan Tornos, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Zimmer Biomet. "We're proud to welcome them both as strategic partners in helping to redefine the future of musculoskeletal care."

In these roles, Drs. Vigdorchik and Murthi will assist with our medical education and surgeon engagement; advise on the Company's technology and implant strategy and development roadmap; and serve as strategic liaisons between Zimmer Biomet and the broader surgical community.

About Dr. Jonathan M. Vigdorchik



Dr. Vigdorchik holds several prominent academic and clinical leadership positions, including serving as Division Chief of Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement at HSS and Director of Bone Implant Longevity Research at HSS's Griffin Research Accelerator. In addition, he is currently an Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is active in professional societies including The Hip Society, The Knee Society, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), where he currently serves as the Education and Communications Council Chair and earlier served as Program Chair for the 2024 AAHKS Annual Meeting.

Dr. Vigdorchik earned his medical degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia School of Medicine, completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the Detroit Medical Center / Providence Hospital, and received fellowship training in Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement at HSS. He also completed an international traveling fellowship in hip preservation surgery with training at centers in Switzerland, Boston Children's Hospital, and Washington University in St. Louis.

Tornos said, "Dr. Vigdorchik is one of the most well-known, well-respected and well-published voices in orthopedics today. As a leading surgeon, clinical educator and true innovator, he brings an invaluable combination of experience and insight to this role. We are excited to partner with him as we continue to accelerate advancements in AI, smart implants, robotics and digital technologies that are redefining joint replacement care."

"I'm honored to take on this role with Zimmer Biomet at such an exciting time in the evolution of orthopedic care," said Dr. Vigdorchik. "We're at the intersection of AI, powerful digital technologies and advanced implants that together have the potential to dramatically improve outcomes and personalize care for each patient. I look forward to partnering with the Zimmer Biomet team to help shape the future of joint replacement."

About Dr. Anand M. Murthi



In addition to his role at MedStar, Dr. Murthi is also a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Georgetown University School of Medicine. He is globally recognized for his expertise as an active surgeon, innovator, and pioneer in surgical techniques and device design. He is a founding member of prestigious societies including the Association of Clinical Elbow and Shoulder Surgeons (ACESS), Indian American Shoulder & Elbow Surgeons (IASES), and an active member of American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES), where he established the Mentorship Program, chaired the Educational Committee, and was recently elected to the Neer Circle. He also serves as Co-Chairman of the Mid-Atlantic Shoulder and Elbow Society and the Orthopaedic Summit and Emerging Technologies Conference, while remaining a highly sought-after speaker and faculty member at major U.S. and international meetings. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Current Orthopaedic Practice Journal. He is also the co-designer of Shoulder JAM by OBERD, the first international shoulder data registry.

Dr. Murthi received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and completed his general surgery internship and orthopaedic surgery residency at George Washington University Medical Center. He completed a fellowship in shoulder and elbow reconstruction at the New York Orthopaedic Hospital – Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center.

Tornos said, "Dr. Murthi brings deep clinical expertise, a proven track record of innovation, and visionary leadership in surgical techniques and device design. His partnership will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate growth across our S.E.T. business. With his influence and insight, Zimmer Biomet will further solidify our position as a trusted partner in delivering customer-centric solutions."

"Throughout my career, I've been driven by a passion for advancing surgical techniques and designing intelligent technologies that raise the standard of care in shoulder and elbow surgery," said Dr. Murthi. "I'm thrilled to join the Zimmer Biomet team—a team equally dedicated to innovation. Together, we have a remarkable opportunity to redefine what's possible in musculoskeletal care and deliver transformative solutions to surgeons and patients worldwide."

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

