Zevra Therapeutics to Participate in the Citizens Life Science Conference

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage rare disease therapeutics company, today announced that members of Zevra’s executive leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Citizens Life Science Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Additionally, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees at each conference. The live webcasts will be accessible via “Events & Presentations” on the Investor Relations section of Zevra’s website at investors.zevra.com.

About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company combining science, data, and patient need to create transformational therapies for rare diseases with limited or no treatment options. Our mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding upcoming events or Zevra’s participation at such events. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Zevra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, and Zevra’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.

