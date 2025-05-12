Press release – No. 8 / 2025
Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming healthcare investor conferences in May and June 2025
Copenhagen, Denmark, May 12, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that the company will participate in the following healthcare investor conferences in May and June 2025:
- Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference, May 13-15 in Las Vegas
David Kendall, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will present on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00am PT (5:00pm CET).
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/healthcare2025/id0V27z5.cfm.
- Berenberg European Conference, May 20-22 in New York
Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, to host investor meetings on Tuesday, May 20.
- Barclays European Leadership Conference, May 22 in London
David Kendall, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer to participate in a panel discussion about obesity on Thursday, May 22 at 11:30am UKT (12:30pm CET). The panel will not be webcast.
- Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 3-5 in New York
Anna Krassowska, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 5 at 11:40am ET (5:40pm CET). The fireside chat will not be webcast.
- Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference, June 9-11 in Miami
Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, to participate in fireside chat on Wednesday, June 11 at 4:00pm ET (10:00pm CET).
A webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/ in the coming weeks, where replays of all webcasts are also archived.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.
Contacts
Adam Lange (Investors)
Vice President, Investor Relations
alange@zealandpharma.com
Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
neahmadi@zealandpharma.com
Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investor and Media)
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
akrassowska@zealandpharma.com