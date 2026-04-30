YARAL Pharma Launches 15-Count Diclofenac Epolamine Topical System 1.3%, Offering Pharmacists a Flexible, Space-Saving Option

Compact packaging helps simplify storage, ease inventory concerns, and make daily pharmacy operations more manageable

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YARAL Pharma Inc. (YARAL Pharma), the rapidly growing U.S. generics subsidiary of IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA), today announced that its Diclofenac Epolamine Topical System 1.3%, the authorized generic of Flector® (diclofenac epolamine) topical system 1.3%, is now available in a 15-count carton. Designed to meet the operational needs of today’s pharmacies, the new 15-count configuration helps pharmacists reduce clutter, optimize storage space, and manage inventory with greater flexibility, while continuing to provide patients with the same trusted therapy.

“As pharmacy shelves, drawers, and bins become increasingly crowded, thoughtful packaging makes a difference,” said Stephen Beckman, CEO of YARAL Pharma. “Our 15-count Diclofenac Epolamine Topical System delivers the same product patients and pharmacists rely on, now in a smaller footprint that can save up to 50% of shelf space compared to the 30-count carton.”

With its compact size and practical design, the 15-count Diclofenac Epolamine Topical System offers several advantages for pharmacies:

Space-Saving & Organized Storage – A smaller carton height reduces clutter, simplifies stacking, and fits easily into limited shelf, drawer, or bin space.

Streamlined Workflow – Easier to locate, stock, and access during daily operations, helping reduce time spent managing inventory.

Flexible Inventory Management – The smaller pack size supports more efficient stocking, helps prevent over-ordering, and allows pharmacies to better match inventory to demand – especially when space is limited.

Product Information

YARAL Pharma’s Diclofenac Epolamine Topical System 1.3% is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and is indicated for the topical treatment of acute pain due to minor strains, sprains, and contusions in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older.

Product NDC Number Dimensions 15-Count (3 envelopes per carton) * NDC 82347-0405-6 8.25” x 6.124” x 1.375” 30-Count (6 envelopes per carton) * NDC 82347-0405-5 8.25” x 6.124” x 2.375”

*Packaged 5 topical systems per envelope

YARAL Pharma’s Diclofenac Epolamine Topical System 1.3% 15-count is now available. For more information, email info@yaralpharma.com or call (866) 218-9009.

USE

DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% is prescription medication that is applied to the skin to treat acute pain from minor strains, sprains, and contusions (bruises) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older. DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% contains diclofenac epolamine (a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug or NSAID).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3%?

DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID). NSAIDs can cause an increased risk of heart attack or stroke that can lead to death. This may happen early in treatment and may increase with increasing doses of NSAIDs and with longer use of NSAIDs.

Do not take DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% right before or after a heart surgery called “coronary artery bypass graft” (CABG). Avoid taking NSAIDs after a recent heart attack, unless your healthcare provider tells you to. You may have an increased risk of another heart attack if you take NSAIDs after a recent heart attack.

NSAIDs can cause an increased risk of bleeding, ulcers, and tears (perforation) of the esophagus, stomach, and intestines:

at any time during treatment

without warning

may cause death.

The risk of getting an ulcer or bleeding increases with:

a history of stomach ulcers, or stomach or intestinal bleeding with the use of NSAIDs

taking medicines called “corticosteroids”, “anticoagulants”, “SSRIs”, or “SNRIs”

increasing doses of NSAIDs

longer use of NSAIDs

smoking

drinking alcohol

older age

poor health

advanced liver disease

bleeding problems

NSAIDS should only be used:

exactly as prescribed

at the lowest dose possible for your treatment

for the shortest time needed

Who should not take DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3%?

Do NOT take DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% if you have a known hypersensitivity reaction to diclofenac or any component of the drug product.

Do NOT take DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% if you have had an asthma attack, hives, or other allergic reactions to aspirin or any other NSAID medicine.

DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% should never be used right before or after heart bypass surgery.

Do NOT apply DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% to open wounds, cuts, burns, infected, or damaged skin.

Before taking NSAIDS, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have liver or kidney problems

have high blood pressure

have asthma

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Taking NSAIDs at about 20 weeks of pregnancy or later may harm your unborn baby. If you need to take NSAIDs for more than 2 days when you are between 20 and 30 weeks of pregnancy, your healthcare provider may need to monitor the amount of fluid in your womb around your baby. You should not take NSAIDs after 30 weeks of pregnancy.

are breastfeeding or plan to breast feed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all of the medicines you take, including prescription or over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, or herbal supplements. NSAIDs and some other medicines can interact with each other and cause serious side effects. Avoid using DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% with other NSAIDs or salicylates (e.g., diflunisal, salsalate). NSAIDs may be available as over-the-counter medications for treatment of colds, fever, or insomnia. Do not start taking any new medicine without talking with your healthcare provider first.

Especially tell your doctor if you take:

aspirin--Do not use low dose aspirin with DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% until you talk to your healthcare provider.

any anticoagulant medicine such as warfarin

steroid medications including corticosteroids

antidepressant medicines including “SSRIs” or “SNRIs”

Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of your medicines and show it to your doctor and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What are the possible side effects of NSAIDs?

See “What is the most important information I should know about DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3%?”

NSAIDs can cause serious side effects, including:

new or worse high blood pressure

heart failure

liver problems including liver failure

kidney problems including kidney failure

low red blood cells (anemia)

life-threatening skin reactions

life-threatening allergic reactions

Other side effects of NSAIDs include: stomach pain, constipation, diarrhea, gas, heartburn, nausea, vomiting, and dizziness

The most common side effects of DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% were itching and nausea in adults, and headache and itching in pediatric patients.

Get emergency help right away if you get any of the following symptoms: shortness of breath or trouble breathing, slurred speech, chest pain, swelling of the face or throat, or weakness in one part or side of your body.

Stop taking your NSAID and call your healthcare provider right away if you get any of the following symptoms:

nausea

vomit

blood

more tired or weaker than usual

there is blood in your bowel movement, or it is black and sticky like tar

diarrhea

itching

unusual weight gain

your skin or eyes look yellow

skin rash or blisters with fever

indigestion or stomach pain

swelling of the arms, legs, hands, and feet

flu-like symptoms

If you take too much of your NSAID, call your healthcare provider or get medical help right away.

These are not all the possible side effects of DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 1.3% or NSAIDs. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist about NSAIDs or for advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects to YARAL Pharma Professional Information Service at 1-866-218-9009 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING and Patient Information at https://yaralpharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Diclofenac-Epolamine-PI-10-2025.pdf

About YARAL Pharma

YARAL Pharma Inc. (Parsippany, N.J.) is the U.S. generics subsidiary of IBSA, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland. By focusing on people and innovating the ways they’re cared for, YARAL Pharma is proud to offer the same values and expertise of its parent company to the U.S. market. Dedicated to ensuring access to affordable authorized generics (AGs) and complex generic medicines that enhance healthcare outcomes, YARAL Pharma offers its customers high-quality products across a range of therapeutic areas, continuity of supply, and a commitment to exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.yaralpharma.com or contact info@yaralpharma.com or 866-218-9009.

About IBSA

IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA) is a Swiss pharmaceutical multinational with 20 subsidiaries across Europe, China, and the United States. Its products are available in over 90 countries, and its R&D activities focus on 10 therapeutic areas. In 2025, IBSA celebrated the 40th anniversary of its acquisition by current President and CEO, Arturo Licenziati, who has transformed the company into a multinational corporation employing over 2,500 personnel worldwide. IBSA’s growth and development can be attributed to its ability to innovate by refining well-known molecules, as well as to its commitment to looking to the future responsibly and transparently, thanks to the dedication and dynamism of its people.

Flector® is a registered trademark of IBSA Institut Biochimique S.A.

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Daina Basile

Kovak-Likly Communications

dbasile@klcpr.com