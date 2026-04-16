Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced the appointment of Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D. to the company’s board of directors. The company also announced that Christina Rossi has stepped down from its board of directors, effective April 15, 2026.

“Cheryl brings over three decades of leadership experience advancing the development of innovative products across biologics, small molecules and medical devices, and I am pleased to welcome her to the board,” said Sara Bonstein, chair of the board of directors of Xilio. “We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we advance our next generation of innovative, multi-specific I-O therapies toward the clinic. On behalf of the entire board, I would also like to thank Christy for her invaluable contributions to Xilio over the past five years.”

Dr. Blanchard added, “Xilio’s clinically-validated masking technology has the potential to transform the lives of patients by delivering highly potent, multi-specific I-O therapies that drive deep and durable clinical responses while minimizing systemic toxicity. I am excited to join Xilio’s board of directors and look forward to working with the team to realize the potential of Xilio’s differentiated I-O pipeline and masking technology.”

Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D.

Dr. Blanchard brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to Xilio, with deep scientific, operational and commercial leadership in life science companies. She currently serves as the executive chair of the board of directors of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIK) and previously served as the president and chief executive officer where she led the successful implementation of a high-growth commercial strategy and advanced multiple programs through U.S. clinical and regulatory pathways. Prior to Anika, Dr. Blanchard served as the president and chief executive officer of Microchips Biotech, Inc., until its acquisition by Daré Bioscience, Inc., and as chief scientific officer at Zimmer, Inc. (now Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.). Earlier in her career, Dr. Blanchard established the medical device practice at Southwest Research Institute and was an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. She currently serves on the board of directors of Lumicell, Inc. and Surgicure Technologies, Inc., privately-held life science companies. Dr. Blanchard received a B.S. in ceramic engineering with a minor in mathematics from Alfred University and an M.S. and Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. Leveraging our clinically-validated masking technology and capabilities, Xilio is developing I-O therapies designed to selectively activate within the tumor microenvironment to achieve durable efficacy without the severe side effects associated with systemically active I-O agents. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding plans, expectations, development timelines and anticipated milestones for Xilio’s programs; the potential benefits of any of Xilio’s current or future product candidates in treating patients; and Xilio’s strategy, goals and anticipated financial performance, milestones, business plans and focus. The words “aim,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of important risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks related to general market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties; risks and uncertainties related to ongoing and planned research and development activities, including initiating, conducting or completing preclinical studies and clinical trials and the timing and results of such preclinical studies or clinical trials; the delay of any current or planned preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of Xilio’s current or future product candidates; Xilio’s ability to obtain and maintain sufficient preclinical and clinical supply of current or future product candidates; initial, preliminary, interim or retrospective preclinical or clinical data or results may not be replicated in or predictive of future preclinical or clinical data or results; Xilio’s ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates and gain approval of its product candidates on a timely basis, if at all; results from preclinical studies or clinical trials for Xilio’s product candidates may not support further development of such product candidates; actions of regulatory agencies may affect the initiation, timing and progress of current or future clinical trials; Xilio’s ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for current or future product candidates; Xilio’s need to obtain additional cash resources to advance its pipeline of masked I-O molecules; the impact of international trade policies on Xilio’s business, including U.S. and China trade policies; and Xilio’s ability to maintain its collaboration or partnership agreements with AbbVie, Gilead and Roche. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the sections entitled “Risk Factor Summary” and “Risk Factors” in Xilio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Xilio’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other filings that Xilio has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Xilio’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, Xilio explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this press release.

Investor Contact

Alex Lobo, Precision AQ

alex.lobo@precisionaq.com

Media Contact

Josie Butler, 1AB

josie@1abmedia.com