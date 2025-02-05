SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Xeris to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GvokeHypoPen--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that members of its senior management will take part in the following events:


  • Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (Virtual)
    • 1x1 meetings and fireside chat February 12, 2025 at 1:20 pm ET
  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL
    • 1x1 meetings and fireside chat on March 10, 2025 at 8:40 am ET
  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL
    • 1x1 meetings only on March 11, 2025

Please check with each conference sponsor to arrange 1x1 meetings.

Webcast information for each fireside chat will be available at https://xerispharma.com/investor-relations.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for hypothyroidism, as well as multiple early-stage programs leveraging Xeris’ technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, for its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Allison Wey
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
awey@xerispharma.com

Illinois Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago downtown cityscape with Chicago River at sunrise
Business
Chicago Area’s Life Sciences Scene Continues Making an Impression
January 30, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac