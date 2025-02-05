Xeris to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GvokeHypoPen--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that members of its senior management will take part in the following events:





Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference (Virtual) 1x1 meetings and fireside chat February 12, 2025 at 1:20 pm ET

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL 1x1 meetings and fireside chat on March 10, 2025 at 8:40 am ET

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL 1x1 meetings only on March 11, 2025



Please check with each conference sponsor to arrange 1x1 meetings.

Webcast information for each fireside chat will be available at https://xerispharma.com/investor-relations.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients’ lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for hypothyroidism, as well as multiple early-stage programs leveraging Xeris’ technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, for its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

