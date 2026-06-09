Xealth Appoints Travis Moore as Chief Revenue Officer

Health technology veteran brings decades of industry leadership to drive Xealth’s revenue operations

SEATTLE, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in digital health orchestration and deployment, today announced the appointment of Travis Moore as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Moore will lead Xealth’s revenue organization, scaling commercial operations to expand its footprint in the healthcare landscape.

“Travis brings a powerful combination of clinical experience and go-to-market expertise to Xealth – and he’s exactly the right person to help us expand our impact,” said Mike McSherry, Xealth’s Chief Executive Officer. “As Xealth and Samsung continue to advance a vision of AI-connected care, he is well positioned to help us leverage our deep expertise and extensive healthcare network to drive this transformation forward.”

Moore has spent more than 25 years in healthcare, with more than two decades of that time in leadership in the health technology space, across product management, marketing and sales in a career that started directly in clinical settings as a pediatric nurse. As SVP of Sales & Growth at Kyruus, he oversaw the start-up commercial teams that reached more than 300 large provider customers across Epic, Oracle Health and other EHR systems. Recently, he led the commercial organization at an AI-powered behavioral health platform, overseeing revenue growth, organization and execution.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Xealth as Chief Revenue Officer at such an important moment for the company, and for healthcare more broadly,” said Moore. “Health systems are under real pressure to make digital health easier to deploy, easier to manage, and more connected to the patient experience. Xealth has a unique opportunity to provide the missing link for digital health expansion, and now with the backing and broader vision of Samsung Health, I’m looking forward to helping our commercial team scale that impact.”

About Xealth

Xealth is the care orchestration platform that turns passive data into coordinated action. It embeds digital programs, patient education, remote monitoring, and clinical workflows directly into an EHR—so clinicians can prescribe, monitor, and manage everything from one place, without leaving the patient chart. Now part of Samsung’s connected care vision, Xealth enhances decision-making, reduces friction, and supports enterprise-wide digital health strategies. Trusted by more than 500 hospitals and 70+ solution partners, Xealth provides a scalable foundation for delivering connected, personalized, and preventative care—empowering health systems to drive outcomes, engagement, and operational efficiency while advancing digital transformation.

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