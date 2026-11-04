WuXi Biologics Receives Double Honors at 2026 HERA for ESG Reporting and Environmental Excellence

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced it received two Grand Awards at the ninth Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA), winning Best ESG Report (Large-Cap) and Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact.

HERA celebrates excellence in sustainability reporting and ESG practices, with award categories spanning ESG governance, environmental and social impact, carbon neutrality, and workplace well-being. The program is independently judged by a panel drawn from academia, finance, sustainability advisory and regulatory backgrounds, promoting transparency, accountability and stakeholder trust.

Selected from 120 entries, WuXi Biologics was the only pharmaceutical company to receive a Grand Award this year. Its two honors recognize WuXi Biologics' continual efforts to advance transparent, high-quality ESG disclosure and deliver measurable environmental progress across its global operations.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, "We are delighted to receive two HERA awards, which reflect our ongoing conviction that transparent ESG disclosure and strong environmental performance are integral to business resilience and long-term success. WuXi Biologics will continue to advance our ESG governance and Green CRDMO strategy, working with global partners to drive sustainable development across the value chain."

Through its Green CRDMO solutions, the Company continues to embed sustainability principles throughout its biologics research, development, manufacturing, and operations. In 2025, WuXi Biologics' near-term, long-term and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), covering Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and aligned with a 1.5°C pathway. Another honor WuXi Biologics recently received was being named to the 2026 Forbes China ESG 50 list for achievements in sustainable development, Green CRDMO solutions, and ESG digital innovation.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 14,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 1064 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 28 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)

*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

Contacts

ESG



esg@wuxibiologics.com

Media



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SOURCE WuXi Biologics