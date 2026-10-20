WuXi AppTec Receives Frost & Sullivan’s Global Company of the Year Recognition in CRDMO for Tenth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), has received Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the CRDMO industry for the tenth consecutive year.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted WuXi AppTec's integrated CRDMO model, which enables the company to support customers across the full drug development lifecycle, from early discovery through commercial manufacturing. The firm noted WuXi AppTec's global capacity, operational consistency, and ability to adapt to increasingly complex modalities as key differentiators.

"WuXi AppTec distinguishes itself through its strong focus on evolving customer needs," said Unmesh Lal, Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. "Its commitment to customer success reinforces its position as a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical innovators worldwide."

"We are honored that Frost & Sullivan has once again recognized what our teams deliver every day for customers," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "As a dedicated enabler of the pharmaceutical industry, we remain committed to our CRDMO strategy and to helping customers around the world bring life-changing therapies to patients faster."

Frost & Sullivan's Company of the Year Recognition is its top honor, recognizing companies that exemplify visionary innovation, market-leading performance, and unmatched customer care.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

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SOURCE WuXi AppTec