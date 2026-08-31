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WuXi AppTec Continues to Reward Shareholders, Further Increasing Interim Dividend to RMB 1.51 Billion

August 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (Stock Codes: 603259.SH/2359.HK), a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), announces the distribution of its 2026 interim cash dividend. Building on its inaugural interim dividend of RMB 1.03 billion in 2025, the Company has further increased its 2026 interim dividend payout to RMB 1.51 billion. While accelerating the expansion of global capacity and capabilities, the Company remains committed to returning value to shareholders.

For A-share shareholders, please refer to the Company's announcement: 2026年半年度A股权益分派实施公告

For H‑share shareholders, please refer to the Company's announcement: PAYMENT OF 2026 MID-YEAR DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at https://www.wuxiapptec.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-apptec-continues-to-reward-shareholders-further-increasing-interim-dividend-to-rmb-1-51-billion-302864374.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

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