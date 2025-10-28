Wilmington PharmaTech Appoints Industry Veteran Kent Payne as Managing Director and Board Member

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wilmington PharmaTech (“WPT”), a U.S.-based specialty contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) focused on complex custom small molecule API, today announced the appointment of Kent Payne, Ph.D., as Managing Director and Board Member. Dr. Payne, an Operating Partner at Curewell Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, joins WPT’s leadership team following Curewell’s recent investment in the company, and will work closely with WPT’s Founder and CEO Hui-Yin “Harry” Li, Ph.D., to accelerate the company’s growth strategy, including expanding manufacturing capacity and capabilities in the U.S.

Dr. Payne is a seasoned CEO and board member with extensive experience in building and leading pharmaceutical services organizations operating from discovery through commercialization. He has led teams delivering solutions across sterile, inhaled, oral, and topical dosage forms, as well as both small and large molecule programs. Most recently, Dr. Payne served as CEO of Aliri Bioanalysis, a leading specialty bioanalytical company. Prior to Aliri, he held CEO roles at BioDuro-Sundia, a global integrated CRDMO, and Socorro Pharmaceuticals, a developer of specialty generics. Dr. Payne and the Curewell Capital team have worked together for nearly two decades, including their shared tenure at Catalent, a leading global CDMO, where Curewell Partner Michael Dal Bello served on the Board of Directors.

“Wilmington PharmaTech has an impressive legacy of more than 22 years providing sophisticated solutions to complex chemistry challenges that ultimately save clients time and money, including rescuing projects where other manufacturers have difficulty,” said Dr. Payne. “I’ve known and admired Dr. Li for many years. The WPT team has a proven track record enabling API value and IP creation for clients, resulting in blockbuster commercial products and longstanding relationships of trust. I look forward to working closely with Dr. Li and the team to expand WPT’s capabilities and support strategic partnerships with biopharmaceutical innovators pursuing complex synthesis, accelerated scale-up, and commercial production.”

“Kent brings deep operational experience, commercial insight, and leadership that perfectly align with our next phase of growth,” said Dr. Li. “Together with Curewell Capital, we are accelerating our plans to expand our specialized U.S. development and manufacturing capacity and capabilities. This will enable us to better serve biopharmaceutical innovators seeking reliable U.S.-based partners with deep chemistry expertise and flexible manufacturing infrastructure, and to further our mission of helping advance innovative, life-changing therapies.”

Founded in 2003, Wilmington PharmaTech has been a trusted partner to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide, providing end-to-end solutions from complex synthesis and development through clinical and commercial production. Headquartered on a 54-acre campus in Delaware, WPT operates two state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facilities with dedicated high-potency API (HPAPI) suites and extensive analytical and process development capabilities, as well as a support facility in Suzhou, China.

About Wilmington PharmaTech

With deep scientific experience developed across hundreds of drug substance programs and over 180 IND submissions, Wilmington PharmaTech provides complete small molecule API development and manufacturing solutions for complex and accelerated discovery, clinical, and commercial needs. WPT provides end-to-end support across the entire drug development lifecycle for small molecule API, combining the deep science of a contract research organization with the fast efficiency of a contract development and manufacturing organization including custom synthesis and seamless support from medicinal chemistry to methods and process development, integrated and stand-alone analytical services, starting material supply and scaled U.S.-based cGMP API manufacturing. Wilmington PharmaTech is headquartered in Newark, Delaware, where it has dedicated clinical and commercial factories at its 54-acre campus, as well as an accelerated development and analytical support facility in Suzhou, China. For additional information, please visit www.wilmingtonpharmatech.com.

About Curewell Capital

Curewell is a Los Angeles–based private equity firm focused on building industry-leading middle-market healthcare companies headquartered in North America. Drawing upon decades of investment and operating experience across healthcare services, pharmaceutical services, medical devices, and healthcare technology, Curewell seeks to partner with founders and management teams leading premier companies that improve patient outcomes, create efficiencies, and foster innovation. Curewell’s proprietary GRO™ framework is tailored to each company to drive long-term value through growth and operational excellence. For additional information, please visit www.curewellcapital.com.

