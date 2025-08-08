SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Whitehawk Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

August 8, 2025 | 
6 min read

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved ADC cancer treatments, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided recent corporate progress.

"We're pleased with the progress made in Q2 to advance our ADC portfolio and remain on track to file INDs for our first two programs – HWK-007 and HWK-016 – by year-end 2025, with the third program, HWK-206, to follow in mid-2026," said Dave Lennon, PhD, President and CEO of Whitehawk Therapeutics. "We believe we are well-positioned to advance our pipeline and generate key clinical data across the portfolio with our existing cash position."

Recent Operational Highlights:

  • On track to bring all three assets to IND by mid-2026. IND submissions are planned by year-end 2025 for HWK-007 and HWK-016. An IND for HWK-206 is expected by mid-2026.



  • Focused execution and capital efficiency support anticipated runway into 2028. Based on current plans, cash position enables initial clinical data readouts across the portfolio.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2025, were $177.2 million as compared to $47.2 million as of December 31, 2024. Cash is anticipated to fund operations into 2028 based on current plans.



  • Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $52.6 million as compared to $14.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This includes the remaining portion of the upfront payment of $38.0 million under the Wuxi ADC agreement.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics  

Whitehawk Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the business of Whitehawk Therapeutics that are not a description of historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the anticipated timing of the Company's development of its portfolio of ADC assets, including the expected timing to bring all three assets to IND by mid-2026, with the first two INDs filed by year-end; expectations regarding the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy, therapeutic effects and the size of the potential targeted markets with respect to the Company's ADC assets; the Company's cash runway extending into 2028; and the sufficiency of the Company's existing capital resources and the expected timeframe to fund the Company's future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, uncertainties associated with preclinical and clinical development of the ADC portfolio, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; failure to demonstrate the efficacy of the ADC portfolio in preclinical and clinical studies; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of testing of the ADC assets; and risks related to the Company's estimates regarding future expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, including under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Whitehawk's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and elsewhere in Whitehawk's reports and other documents that Whitehawk has filed, or will file, with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Whitehawk undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

IR@whitehawktx.com

 

WHITEHAWK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)















June 30,



December 31,





2025



2024

Assets







Current assets:







     Cash and cash equivalents

$             144,936



$                28,670

     Short-term investments

32,264



18,567

     Accounts receivable, net

-



5,903

     Inventory

-



5,311

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,471



2,836

Total current assets

178,671



61,287

Property and equipment, net



9



6,846

Operating lease right-of-use assets

-



787

Other assets



2,142



1,399

Total assets

$             180,822



$                70,319











Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







     Accounts payable

$                  3,339



$                  2,159

     Accrued liabilities

5,417



14,647

     Operating lease liabilities, current portion

-



268

Total current liabilities

8,756



17,074

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



-



565

Other liabilities



-



202

Total liabilities

8,756



17,841

Stockholders' equity:







     Common stock

4



2

     Additional paid-in capital

484,306



385,114

     Accumulated other comprehensive income

9



16

     Accumulated deficit

(312,253)



(332,654)

Total stockholders' equity 

172,066



52,478

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$             180,822



$                70,319











 

WHITEHAWK THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data and earnings per share amounts)

(Unaudited)































Three months ended



Six months ended









June 30,



June 30,









2025



2024



2025



2024



Revenue











     Product sales, net



$                          -



$               6,179



$             7,145



$         11,532



Total Revenue



-



6,179



7,145



11,532



Operating expenses



















     Selling, general and administrative



5,940



7,892



18,755



18,512



     Research and development



48,809



13,093



57,597



26,686



     Cost of goods sold



-



778



760



1,430



Total operating expenses





54,749



21,763



77,112



46,628



Loss from operations



(54,749)



(15,584)



(69,967)



(35,096)



Other income (expense)



















     Gain on sale of business



-



-



87,443



-



     Foreign exchange loss



(3)



(2)



(3)



(3)



     Other income



158



-



158



-



     Interest income



1,979



1,061



2,770



2,343



     Interest expense



-



(58)



-



(116)



Total other income (expense), net





2,134



1,001



90,368



2,224



Net (loss) income



$           (52,615)



$           (14,583)



$            20,401



$         (32,872)



Net (loss) income per share:





































     Basic



$               (0.76)



$               (0.54)



$                0.37



$             (1.22)



     Diluted



$               (0.76)



$               (0.54)



$                0.37



$             (1.22)

























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



















     Basic



69,083,127



27,010,013



54,443,309



26,995,356



     Diluted



69,083,127



27,010,013



54,908,715



26,995,356

 

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whitehawk-therapeutics-reports-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-and-recent-highlights-302523784.html

SOURCE Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.

New Jersey Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Earnings
Despite Safety Drama, Sarepta Beats Q2 Estimates—But No Thanks to Elevidys Sales
August 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Expects More Layoffs To Come Following a Brutal Two Years of Cost-Cutting
August 6, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Difference thinking concept.
Earnings
Terns Seeks Partners for Metabolic Assets Amid Oversaturated Obesity Market
August 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Assembling jigsaw puzzle. Organizing business people hierarchy.
Earnings
‘Execution, Execution, Execution’: Novo’s New CEO Doubles Down on Obesity, Diabetes and Trims Pipeline
August 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac