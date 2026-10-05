West to Highlight Industry Leadership in Packaging and Containment at CPHI Worldwide

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced its participation in CPHI Worldwide in Milan, Italy, where it will highlight its leadership and expertise in addressing industry challenges.

"For over a century, West has partnered with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to help address complex drug packaging and delivery challenges," said Shane Campbell, Senior Vice President and Chief Proprietary Segment Officer at West. "At this year's CPHI, we are proud to showcase our SelfDose® patient-controlled injector, powered by the West Synchrony® S1 prefillable syringe system, which demonstrates how West is advancing patient-centered drug delivery through thoughtful design and an integrated delivery experience."

This year, West will share its industry expertise through a technical presentation and panel discussion:

Strategic CDMO Partnerships in Combination Drug-Device Development: Accelerating Time to Market While Mitigating Risks Tuesday, October 6, 2:15-2:40 PM CEST, Packaging and Device Innovation Theater 11A49 Presented by Richard Kieran, Director, Business Development

Panel: Large Volume Drug Delivery Trade Off: The Patient Choice Dilemma Wednesday, October 7, 4:15-5:00 PM CEST, Packaging and Device Innovation Theater 11A49 Dan Yates, Senior Director, Self Injection Systems



For more information about West, please visit our website.

For more information about CPHI Worldwide, please visit: CPHI Milan 2026.

Important SelfDose® product and safety information and warnings at: https://www.westpharma.com/products/self-injection-platforms/selfdose.

About West



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites including 26 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2025 generated $3.07 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

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SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.