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Press Releases

West Completes Sale and Transfer of the Manufacturing and Supply Rights for SmartDose® 3.5mL On-Body Delivery System

July 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

EXTON, Pa., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced the company completed the sale and transfer of the manufacturing and supply rights for SmartDose® 3.5mL On-Body Delivery System and associated facilities. The transaction closed as planned on July 1, 2026.

West will continue to develop and manufacture all other versions of SmartDose, including SmartDose® 10mL On-Body Delivery System, adaptive technology for larger volumes.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites, including 26 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year.  

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2025 generated $3.07 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-completes-sale-and-transfer-of-the-manufacturing-and-supply-rights-for-smartdose-3-5ml-on-body-delivery-system-302816150.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

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