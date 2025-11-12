SUBSCRIBE
Waters Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in London

November 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

MILFORD, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that Udit Batra, Ph.D., Waters President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, at 2:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (9:30 AM Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 65 years. Our Company helps ensure the efficacy of medicines, the safety of food and the purity of water, and the quality and sustainability of products used every day. In over 100 countries, our 7,600+ passionate employees collaborate with customers in laboratories, manufacturing sites, and hospitals to accelerate the benefits of pioneering science.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

 investor_relations@waters.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waters-corporation-to-present-at-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-in-london-302611919.html

SOURCE Waters Corporation

