Waters Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

January 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

MILFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will hold its Q4 2025 financial results conference call on Thursday, February 12th, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least March 12, 2026, at midnight Eastern Time.

About Waters Corporation 

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 65 years. Our Company helps ensure the efficacy of medicines, the safety of food and the purity of water, and the quality and sustainability of products used every day. In over 100 countries, our 7,600+ passionate employees collaborate with customers in laboratories, manufacturing sites, and hospitals to accelerate the benefits of pioneering science.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

SOURCE Waters Corporation

SOURCE Waters Corporation

