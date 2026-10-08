Vystar Announces Formation of New R3ALM Corporation and Progress Toward Live Platform Launch

Company Advances R3ALM Ecosystem Toward Commercial Launch and Announces Multiple Tokenization Projects

BOSTON, MA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) today announced that, following the joint acquisition of The R3ALM Ecosystem, Vystar and its co-owner have completed the formation of the new operating corporation and appointed its joint Board of Directors.

At the same time, the R3ALM technical team has been advancing the platform from its test-server environment toward live deployment, with several of the remaining modules now being prepared for launch.

A Platform Designed Across Multiple Markets

R3ALM.com is being developed as a 22-module financial and commerce ecosystem rather than a single-purpose tokenization platform. Its architecture is designed to connect activities that traditionally operate across separate systems, including:

Digital capital formation and investor access

Tokenized real-world assets and digital securities infrastructure

AI-assisted decision intelligence with human approval controls

Identity, eligibility, wallets and transaction records

Trading, liquidity, treasury and market-data tools

Collectibles, private assets and other specialized markets

Business-to-business and business-to-consumer participation



The commercial objective is to create a more connected environment in which discovery, diligence, participation, transactions and supporting evidence can operate through a common technology infrastructure.

As development continues, these shared capabilities are intended to support multiple customer and market applications rather than limiting R3ALM to a single product category.

Multiple Tokenization Projects Under Development

Vystar and R3ALM have also secured multiple projects involving tokenization and digital commerce across the collectibles, entertainment and financial sectors.

Over the coming weeks, the companies expect to provide additional information regarding these projects, including the underlying business models, the role of R3ALM technology and the potential revenue opportunities associated with each project.

Management believes these projects can serve as important proof-of-concept applications for the broader R3ALM Ecosystem by demonstrating how tokenization can be combined with digital commerce, customer engagement and additional revenue-generating capabilities.

The R3ALM architecture is being developed to support ecommerce environments that can incorporate digital currencies alongside social-media engagement, marketing, VIP live and digital experiences, memorabilia and collectible sales, and other specialized commercial applications.

Multiple Potential Revenue Streams

A key component of the R3ALM strategy is the ability to combine multiple commercial activities within a single ecosystem.

Bernie O'Neil, Managing Director of R3ALM, stated:

“What is most important to Vystar and R3ALM, as well as our clients, is the ability of the ecosystem to create additional opportunities for revenue generation and financing. By connecting tokenization with ecommerce, digital assets, marketing, customer engagement and other commercial activities, we believe R3ALM can provide clients with capabilities that extend well beyond simply creating a token.”

Under the arrangements currently being developed, Vystar and R3ALM will participate economically in certain projects through ownership interests, participation in digital assets or currencies, and shares of revenue generated from multiple services and commercial activities.

Management believes this project-based approach has the potential to create a diversified revenue model in which R3ALM participates not only in the technology infrastructure but also, where appropriate, in the economic activity generated through the ecosystem.

Building Toward Commercial Launch

With the new corporation established, the joint Board appointed and the technical team progressing toward live deployment, Vystar believes R3ALM is moving from development and testing toward the next phase of its business strategy.

The Company expects to provide additional announcements as individual R3ALM projects progress and additional platform modules move into production.

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About Vystar Corporation

Vystar Corporation is focused on identifying and advancing strategic opportunities that can enhance shareholder value and expand the Company’s participation in high-potential innovation markets. Through this proposed transaction with R3alm, Vystar is seeking to establish a meaningful position in the evolution of digital finance, tokenized assets, intelligent trust systems and modern capital markets infrastructure.

About R3alm

R3alm is building a compliance-focused AI and Web3 ecosystem designed to connect capital formation, tokenized assets, investor access, digital finance infrastructure, trust systems and intelligent automation. Its broader platform vision is intended to support both enterprise and consumer participation in the next generation of financial markets.

Vytex - Allergy Free Natural Rubber Latex – The Company owns the formulations and intellectual property that creates what Vystar believes to be the highest quality products as against any competitor’s products in many cases at better pricing. By way of example, Vystar can manufacture allergy and ammonia free natural latex products ranging from foam utilized in pillows, mattresses and toppers, to gloves, condoms and other products. The Company believes its FDA approved products are unrivaled in the industry. Vystar fortunately has a large combined inventory of thousands of pillows and mattress toppers warehoused in the United States.

RXAIR – Vystar owns the patents and has achieved FDA approval, as well as EPA, CARB and other air purification certifications. We have built a line of products for the home and medical facilities. The product lines range from a personal $500 unit to an industrial $6,000 unit for hospitals or similarly situated medical services. Vystar has sold more than 20,000 residential and 400 hospital units. Vystar sells replacement cartridges. Each cartridge lasts about 1 year and this should yield a very lucrative revenue stream.

In addition, Vystar has invested $500,000 in manufacturing and high-speed tooling for the units. These units are built to eliminate germs, viruses and bacteria. Vystar maintains a stockpile of more than a thousand units and replacement cartridges. Also important, Vystar is under a medical device exemption from the recent tariffs.

FEC - The Hughes Reactor changes flow of liquid or gas into sound waves. The sound can be brought to powerful levels using a mechanism that has no moving parts. This allows the reactor the ability to harness the energy into various uses. The uses for this patented technology include: Flow Meter, hard water abatement, air purification, multiple dialysis applications and combustion enhancements for natural gas, biofuels, gasoline. This energy is powerful, clean, and controllable. It can be used to measure flow, to push forward chemical reactions such as combustion, or to mix chemicals together thoroughly and instantly. All of this technology is protected by Vystar’s intellectual property.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction with R3alm, Inc. and RXAIR, anticipated strategic benefits, the development of the R3alm ecosystem, the proposed R3EQ equity token, future product and platform capabilities, capital markets opportunities, market adoption, regulatory positioning and expected long-term value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Vystar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, tokens or investment products in any jurisdiction. Any such offering, if made, will be made only pursuant to definitive offering materials and in compliance with applicable law.

Investor / Media Contact

Vystar Corporation

Investor Relations: https://vystarcorp.com/investor-relations

Company websites: https://r3alm.com

Media & Investors: Jamie Rotman - jrotman@vytex.com

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