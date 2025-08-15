Vyome closes Merger Transaction, Will Trade on Nasdaq as HIND Tomorrow

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HIND--Vyome Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vyome”), a clinical-stage healthcare company targeting immuno-inflammatory and rare diseases in the US and global markets with large market potential, today announced that it has closed the previously disclosed transaction with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS). The post-merger company will trade at the open of trading on Friday, August 15, 2025 under the name Vyome Holdings, Inc. and the trading symbol “HIND.”

About Vyome

Vyome is building a healthcare platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Based in Cambridge, MA, Vyome’s immediate focus is leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com.

