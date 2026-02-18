Vyome Announces the Publication of Positive Preclinical Results in Uveitis, Addressing a $3B Potential Market Opportunity

VT-1908 was demonstrated to be effective as a topical steroid in the uveitis preclinical model and shows very good safety

Plans to generate human clinical data using the India innovation corridor in a very cost-efficient manner

No change in capital deployment plan; laser focused on our lead program, VT-1953 (for treatment of malodor of MFW), Phase 3 study

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vyome Holdings, Inc. (“Vyome”) (Nasdaq: HIND) announced the publication of its preclinical data validating the efficacy and safety of VT-1908 as a potential treatment for uveitis in the peer-reviewed Journal of Ophthalmic Inflammation and Infection, a Springer-Nature journal1.

Uveitis refers to the immune-inflammation of the eye, and accounts for 10–15% of all cases of blindness in the developed world2. In the United States alone, it is associated with an estimated 30,0003 new cases of legal blindness annually, and represents an estimated $3 billion market opportunity by 20324. Topical steroids are the standard first line of treatment for uveitis. However, many patients experience inadequate response, and prolonged steroid use is associated with major complications, including cataract formation and increased pressure in the eye, leading to glaucoma.

In this publication1, topical eye drops of VT-1908 resulted in the desired concentration of the active drug being achieved in the eye without any irritation or signs of toxicity. VT-1908-treated eyes showed a significant reduction (p < 0.0010) in the uveitis score with reduced lymphocyte counts in the anterior chamber compared to vehicle control. VT-1908 was found to be as effective as topical prednisone (steroid) in the preclinical model.

“There remains a significant unmet need for safe and effective topically administered therapies to replace topical steroid use in the treatment of ocular inflammation. While steroids are widely used, they are associated with well-documented complications. The fact that VT-1908 was as effective as a steroid in the uveitis preclinical model and shows a very good safety profile supports its potential as an effective alternative to steroids in the eye,” said Shiladitya Sengupta, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Co-founder of Vyome.

”The publication of this paper in the peer-reviewed Springer-Nature journal underscores the scientific rigor underlying Vyome’s approach to addressing inflammation in the eye. The broader addressable global market to treat inflammation in the eye is expected to exceed $20B by 20305,” said Venkat Nelabhotla, CEO of Vyome. “Based on our pre-clinical findings, we intend to leverage the India innovation corridor to advance VT-1908 into clinical development in a very capital-efficient manner, to generate human clinical data that could result in a significant value inflection.”

With no change in the capital use plan, Vyome continues to be laser-focused on the Phase 3 study of lead program, VT-1953, which is being developed for the treatment of malodor of malignant fungating wounds (MFW), a condition representing an estimated $2.2 billion6 addressable market opportunity in the US alone, according to independent analyst Destum Partners.

1https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12348-026-00569-y

2https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/09273948.2021.2017152

3Epidemiology of uveitis in a US population-based study. J Ophthalmic Inflamm Infect. 2018;8:6. doi: 10.1186/s12348-018-0148-5

4https://www.imarcgroup.com/uveitis-treatment-market

5https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-scleritis-market Fortune Business Insights – Dry Eye Syndrome Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/post-operative-cataract-surgery-inflammation-market Business Research Insights – Blepharitis Market Report.

6https://app.quotemedia.com/data/downloadFiling?webmasterId=90423&ref=319729142&type=PDF&symbol=HIND&cdn=69f2aca7026c215c37a8f7f436bb8eed&companyName=Vyome+Holdings+Inc.&formType=8-K&formDescription=Current+report+pursuant+to+Section+13+or+15%28d%29&dateFiled=2026-01-28

About Vyome Holdings, Inc.

Vyome is building the world’s premier platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Based in Cambridge, MA, Vyome’s immediate focus is on leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to Vyome’s business strategy, Vyome’s future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on Vyome’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Vyome’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Vyome’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. Vyome cautions you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Vyome’s ability to leverage the India innovation corridor and otherwise advance VT-1908 into clinical development in a capital-efficient manner; Vyome’s ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect Vyome’s intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against Vyome; competition from other providers and products; Vyome’s ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; Vyome’s ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to Vyome’s industry, operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause Vyome’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Vyome’s assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

contact@vyometx.com