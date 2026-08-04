SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vor Bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 3, 2026

August 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that, on August 1, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 32,550 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing the right to receive an aggregate of 6,900 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock to 5 newly hired employees. The foregoing stock options and RSUs were granted as material inducements to employment with Vor Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Vor Biopharma Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).        

The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $21.15 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Vor Bio’s common stock on the grant date of the stock options. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grants.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com

 

CONTACT: Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com

Massachusetts Compensation
Vor Bio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A modern artistic collage featuring images of office chairs. The concept revolves around recruitment and personnel selection.
Job Trends
New funding, new jobs: 4 biotechs hiring after series B raises
July 30, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Image of Harvard University and pedestrian bridge on Charles River in Cambridge, Massachusetts
Job Trends
6 companies hiring in Cambridge now
July 22, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Business
Deep dive: Pharma CEO compensation report
June 30, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Big pile of cash. Concept of big money. Hundreds of dollars and coins. Vector isometric illustration
Manufacturing
How US pharma manufacturing pay stacks up to other jobs in the industry
June 23, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson