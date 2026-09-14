VolitionRx Limited Announces Pre-Payment in Full of $7.5 million Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Note Due May 20, 2027

Reduces Equity Overhang

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announces the full pre-payment in cash of the outstanding balance on its senior secured convertible promissory note, dated May 20, 2025, in the original principal amount of $7,500,000 (the "Note"), issued to Lind Global Asset Management XII LLC ("Lind"). Following the pre-payment, all obligations under the Note have been satisfied. The senior secured convertible promissory note, dated January 7, 2026, in the original principal amount of $2,400,000, also issued to Lind, remains outstanding in the amount of $2,041,667.

Cameron Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer, Volition, commented:

"We are very pleased to be in a position to retire the outstanding balance of this note to Lind, more than eight months ahead of our originally scheduled maturity date.

"By prepaying the balance in cash, we prevent further potential dilution to our stockholders associated with the note.

"We are continuing to execute against our plan to improve Volition's financial position and further debt and expense reduction remains a top priority moving forward as we seek to maximize stockholder value."

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, mediarelations@volition.com, +44 (0)7557 774620

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current belief and expectations of management and relate to, among other topics, statements regarding the pre-payment of the Note and future reductions of debt and expenses. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Volition believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Volition's actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by any forward- looking statement, including, without limitation, due to risks and uncertainties related to risks disclosed in the documents Volition files from time to time with the SEC, including Volition's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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SOURCE VolitionRx Limited