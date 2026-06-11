Vivos Inc. Announces Receipt of Washington State Radioactive Materials License for IsoPet® Manufacturing

Kennewick, WA, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), a medical device company pioneering Precision Radionuclide Therapy™ (PRnT) for the treatment of cancerous tumors, is pleased to announce that it has received its State of Washington Radioactive Materials License for the manufacturing of IsoPet®.

This approval represents a significant regulatory milestone for the Company’s animal health division. It clears the way for in-house production of IsoPet® at Vivos’ new domestic manufacturing facility located at the Applied Process Engineering Laboratory (APEL) in Richland, Washington.

“We are thrilled to achieve this key milestone,” said David Swanberg, Chief Operating Officer of Vivos Inc. “Securing the Washington State Radioactive Materials License enables us to establish reliable, compliant domestic manufacturing capabilities. This is a critical step forward in our efforts to scale production and meet the growing demand from veterinarians and pet owners across the country for our innovative, same-day cancer therapy for animals.”

Now that the IsoPet Radioactive Materials License has been granted, Vivos will immediately apply for an amendment to add RadioGel® to the license. This amendment will support clinical trials in the United States and, as necessary, internationally.

With the license now in hand, Vivos anticipates shipping its first production run in the near future. This will support the continued expansion of certified IsoPet® treatment centers nationwide and help accelerate access to this non-invasive, non-surgical, and highly targeted therapy for companion animals and horses suffering from solid tumors.

IsoPet® delivers a high therapeutic dose of Yttrium-90 directly into the tumor, providing a precise, effective treatment option with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue. The Company continues to see strong interest and adoption growth in its animal therapy division.

About Vivos Inc.

Vivos Inc. is developing advanced Yttrium-90 based brachytherapy devices for the treatment of tumors in both animals (IsoPet®) and humans (RadioGel®). The Company is committed to delivering safer, more effective, and accessible cancer therapies through Precision Radionuclide Therapy™.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Mike Korenko, ScD Brad Weeks CEO, Vivos Inc. President, Vivos Inc. mkorenko@radiogel.com brad.weeks@vivosinc.com

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