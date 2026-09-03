Vivos Inc. Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication Characterizing PrecisionGel™ Polymer Platform in Elsevier Journal of Drug Delivery Science and Technology

Kennewick, WA, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), a medical device company developing Precision Radionuclide Therapy™ (PRnT) for cancerous tumors in humans and animals, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of a paper describing the PrecisionGel™ thermogel polymer platform in the Journal of Drug Delivery Science and Technology. PrecisionGel™ is the polymer carrier component of both IsoPet® and RadioGel® and is also available independently to pharmaceutical and biomedical companies as a universal drug delivery carrier.

Publication Details

Title: “Relationship of biomolecular release properties of injectable thermogel poly(lactide-co-glycolide)-graft-(polyethylene glycol) to concentration and polymer chemical composition.”

Journal: Journal of Drug Delivery Science and Technology, an international peer-reviewed Elsevier publication covering advances in drug formulation and controlled release technology.



Article link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1773224726008750



DOI: 10.1016/j.jddst.2026.108750

Research partner: Akina Inc., a specialty polymer research and manufacturing company that developed and produces the PrecisionGel™ polymer for Vivos Inc. The paper summarizes three years of development research at Akina characterizing the thermogel’s biomolecular release properties across a range of concentrations and polymer compositions.

Strategic Significance

Peer-reviewed publications in indexed journals are the gold standard for validating biomedical technology in the scientific and commercial community. This publication serves three strategic purposes for Vivos Inc.

Clinical program credibility. PrecisionGel™ is one of two independently patented components of RadioGel® and IsoPet®. Peer-reviewed characterization of its biomolecular release properties provides the scientific foundation that physician champions, regulatory authorities and hospital ethics committees require when evaluating a novel therapeutic platform. This publication will support the Company’s clinical programs at Mayo Clinic, Health Care Global Cancer Centre in India, and international centers of excellence as they advance.

Universal carrier licensing opportunity. PrecisionGel™ is available independently as a temperature-sensitive, injectable hydrogel carrier for a broad range of biomedical agents. A number of pharmaceutical and industrial corporations have been testing PrecisionGel™ as a universal carrier for their own agent release applications. Peer-reviewed publication of the platform’s release properties in a leading drug delivery journal significantly strengthens the technical credibility of PrecisionGel™ as a licensing candidate for these applications.

International regulatory support. Regulatory authorities in the United Kingdom, Australia, European Union, Japan and India — all priority markets in the Company’s international expansion program — place significant weight on peer-reviewed publications when evaluating novel device platforms. This publication adds to the scientific record supporting future regulatory submissions in these jurisdictions.

“Pharmaceutical and biomedical companies evaluate platform technologies through the peer-reviewed scientific literature before entering licensing or co-development discussions. This publication validates PrecisionGel™ in exactly the venue those companies read. It also strengthens the scientific foundation for our clinical programs at Mayo Clinic and internationally, where regulatory authorities and hospital ethics committees rely on the same literature to evaluate novel platforms.”

— Michael K. Korenko, Sc.D., CEO, Vivos Inc.

About Vivos Inc.

Vivos Inc. is developing Yttrium-90 Precision Radionuclide Therapy™ treatments for cancerous tumors in animals (IsoPet®) and humans (RadioGel®). The Company holds FDA Breakthrough Device designation for RadioGel® and FDA commercial authorization for IsoPet® in the United States. Both products are currently manufactured at APEL in Richland, Washington. The Company's India-based manufacturing center has received authorization from the AERB of India and is being prepared for operation.

About PrecisionGel™

PrecisionGel™ is a temperature-sensitive, injectable poly(lactide-co-glycolide)-graft-(polyethylene glycol) thermogel developed and manufactured by Akina Inc. The polymer is liquid at room temperature for ease of loading and injection, and gels at body temperature to immobilize therapeutic agents at the target site. In addition to its use as the carrier component of IsoPet® and RadioGel®, PrecisionGel™ is available independently for pharmaceutical and biomedical applications requiring controlled local agent release.

Forward-Looking Statements. This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Timelines for regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, profitability milestones and commercialization are subject to factors outside the Company's control. Vivos Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact: Mike Korenko, Sc.D., CEO, Vivos Inc., mkorenko@radiogel.com | Brad Weeks, President, brad.weeks@vivosinc.com | www.VivosInc.com