Virscio Extends Translational Expertise and Research Services to Molecular Biology

Translational research company integrates molecular analyses to enrich in-life and in vitro study interpretation and value.





NEW HAVEN, Conn. & ST. KITTS, West Indies--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virscio, a leading translational research organization, today announced the launch of its new molecular biology division.

The addition of advanced molecular research capabilities to Virscio’s services portfolio enables high-throughput tissue sample processing, gene expression profiling, quantitative biodistribution assays for gene therapies, Western blot and ELISA assays, and tissue processing for single cell sequencing analyses.

“The launch of our molecular biology platform represents a major milestone in our objective of fully integrated translational R&D capabilities to support precision medicine companies in developing next generation therapeutics,” said Matthew Lawrence, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Virscio.

The new molecular biology division is a continuation of Virscio’s significant investments to expand preclinical capabilities and services to provide the scientific value sponsors seek — high quality, flexible, translational research solutions that significantly improve the odds of clinical success while reducing overall research and development costs.

“By tying in-life to histopathology to molecular outcomes, we can deliver more comprehensive scientific and biological insights to improve study interpretation and accelerate program decision making” Lawrence said.

To learn more about Virscio’s new Molecular Biology Division and full suite of translational research services, please visit www.virscio.com.

Contacts



For media inquiries, please contact:

Christopher Stanley,

Chief Business Officer

cstanley@virscio.com