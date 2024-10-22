SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Virscio Extends Translational Expertise and Research Services to Molecular Biology

October 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

Translational research company integrates molecular analyses to enrich in-life and in vitro study interpretation and value.


NEW HAVEN, Conn. & ST. KITTS, West Indies--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virscio, a leading translational research organization, today announced the launch of its new molecular biology division.

The addition of advanced molecular research capabilities to Virscio’s services portfolio enables high-throughput tissue sample processing, gene expression profiling, quantitative biodistribution assays for gene therapies, Western blot and ELISA assays, and tissue processing for single cell sequencing analyses.

“The launch of our molecular biology platform represents a major milestone in our objective of fully integrated translational R&D capabilities to support precision medicine companies in developing next generation therapeutics,” said Matthew Lawrence, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Virscio.

The new molecular biology division is a continuation of Virscio’s significant investments to expand preclinical capabilities and services to provide the scientific value sponsors seek — high quality, flexible, translational research solutions that significantly improve the odds of clinical success while reducing overall research and development costs.

“By tying in-life to histopathology to molecular outcomes, we can deliver more comprehensive scientific and biological insights to improve study interpretation and accelerate program decision making” Lawrence said.

To learn more about Virscio’s new Molecular Biology Division and full suite of translational research services, please visit www.virscio.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:
Christopher Stanley,
Chief Business Officer
cstanley@virscio.com

Connecticut Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Pipeline
J&J Scraps Pipeline Assets Including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Candidates
October 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Gets Q3 Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance on Strong Darzalex Sales
October 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Boy in a wheelchair looking out the window
Neurodegenerative disease
Biohaven Sets Stage for Comeback With Pivotal Study Results in Spinocerebellar Ataxia
September 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Pipeline
Moderna Slashes Annual R&D Budget by $1.1B, Eyes 10 Approvals Through 2027
September 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac