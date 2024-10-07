SUBSCRIBE
ViroCell Biologics to Host Panel Event at 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

October 7, 2024 
3 min read

The annual conference will be attended by Team ViroCell, including its newly appointed VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, Nicholas Ostrout, PhD

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViroCell Biologics (“ViroCell” or the “Company”), a cell and gene therapy (“CGT”) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (“CDMO”) specializing in GMP viral vector manufacturing for clinical trials, announces that Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of ViroCell Biologics, will be hosting a panel event on Synthetic Biology at the annual Cell & Gene Therapy Meeting on the Mesa, to be held on 7-9 October 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, US (full details below).


ViroCell also announces the appointment of Nicholas Ostrout, PhD, as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, who will be attending the conference alongside the broader ViroCell team. Nicholas brings a wealth of CGT commercial development and corporate strategy experience to ViroCell’s growing team, as the Company moves to expand its network of strategic partners. He was most recently Senior Director of Strategic Development and Partnerships at Charles River Laboratories, where he was responsible for developing and executing business engagement and development strategies for the company’s CGT assets, across the entire Charles River portfolio. Prior to this, Nicholas worked at Lonza as Senior Director (Global Head) of Commercial Development, within Lonza’s Personalized Medicine Business Unit. There, he served as head of the transactions team, securing access to promising technologies in the area of cell therapy manufacturing and development. Nicholas holds a PhD in Immunology from the Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, and a Bachelor of Sciences degree from Denison University, Granville, Ohio.

John W. Hadden II, CEO at ViroCell, commented: “We are looking forward to joining CGT’s brightest minds at the Meeting on the Mesa this week. We are excited to host a thought-provoking panel event on synthetic biology in the CGT sector. Team ViroCell will be there in full force and will be joined by our newest member, Nicholas Ostrout. We extend a warm welcome to Nick, who will apply his significant experience and track record in CGT corporate development to accelerate ViroCell’s growth.

Nicholas Ostrout, PhD, VP Corporate Development & Strategy, ViroCell Biologics, added: “I look forward to working with such an exceptional team. The Company’s approach to de-risking next-generation vectors and accelerating therapies into clinical trials is truly differentiated and I’m excited to apply my experience to further unlock ViroCell’s potential as a business and its ability to support innovators.”

Panel event details:

Event:

Science Slam: Synthetic Biology

Host:

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, ViroCell Biologics

Speakers:

  • Aude Chapuis, MD, Assistant Member, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
  • Narendra Maheshri, PhD, Head of Mammalian Engineering, Ginkgo Bioworks
  • Alec Nielson, PhD, Synthetic Biologist, Founder and CEO, Asimov

Date:

Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Time:

11:15am – 12:15pm

Location:

FLW Ballroom F of the Arizona Baltimore

Virtual attendance is available, which includes a livestream of ViroCell’s panel event and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com/ for full information, including registration.

Notes to editor:

ViroCell

ViroCell Biologics is an innovation-driven Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (“CDMO”) focused exclusively on the design, derisking, and GMP manufacture of viral vectors for clinical trials. Built around one of the most prolific academic viral vector manufacturing teams, ViroCell was created to address the global demand for precisely engineered viral vectors. The team leverages its deep track record to help clients to de-risk and accelerate novel cell and gene therapies into and through clinical development, with a mission of being the partner of choice for corporate and academic innovators. Focused initially on manufacturing lentivirus and gamma-retrovirus vectors, ViroCell enables clients to start clinical trials on a scalable platform, delivering value by reducing costs, time and regulatory risk.

www.virocell.com

