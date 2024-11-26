Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size to Hit USD 23.7 Bn by 2033

According to Precedence Research, the global viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 6.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 23.7 billion by 2033, poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.94% from 2024 to 2033.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1012

The viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is growing because of the growing need for gene treatments. The demand for superior viral vectors and plasmid DNA, necessary for transferring genetic material to cells, has increased dramatically as gene treatments become more prevalent in treating cancer, genetic disorders, and other chronic diseases.

Delivering genetic material into target cells requires viral vectors, such as lentiviruses, adenoviruses, and adeno-associated viruses. They are leading the way in gene treatments, which try to fix faulty genes to treat genetic illnesses. The need for scalable, high-quality viral vector production is increasing rapidly as gene treatments advance. The market has expanded due to advancements in viral vector design, production efficiency, and the capacity to handle manufacturing issues (such as large-scale production and yield optimization). The accessibility and affordability of gene treatments and biologics are enhanced by these technological developments, which are essential for their broad use.

Key Takeaways

• North America has dominated the market with revenue share of 49% in 2023.

• North America viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 2.64 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach around USD 11.61 billion by 2033.

• By Vector Type, the AAV segment shows a leading growth in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market, accounting for 21% revenue share in 2023.

• By Workflow, the downstream processing segment shows a dominant position in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market, accounted 54% revenue share in 2023.

• By application, the vaccinology segment has accounted for the largest revenue share of around 22.5% in 2023.

• By Disease, the cancer segment dominated the market with 38% revenue share in 2023.

• By end use, the research institutes segment has captured revenue share of around 58.4% in 2023.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1012

U.S. Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, Industry Report, 2033

The U.S. viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was USD 2.11 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 2.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 9.29 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 15.97% from 2024 to 2033.

North America leads the global viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market with the highest market share, as North America is the site of numerous gene therapy clinical studies, particularly for cancer and uncommon genetic illnesses. The region's need for viral vectors and plasmid DNA production capabilities has increased due to the successful transition from preclinical to clinical stages.

Asia-Pacific viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as the demand for these manufacturing services is further fueled by the rise of technologies like CRISPR-Cas9, which primarily rely on viral vectors for delivery. In Asia- Pacific, personalized medicine is becoming more popular, especially in oncology. Targeting specific genetic mutations in each patient through personalized treatment strategies requires using viral vectors for gene delivery. Customized viral vector production methods are becoming more and more necessary as the demand for customized treatments increases, driving market growth.

Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 7.26 billion Revenue forecast in 2033 USD 23.70 billion Growth rate CAGR of 15.94% from 2024 to 2033 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 – 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2033 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2033 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Vector type, workflow, application, end-use, disease, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico, Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia, UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Merck KGaA, Lonza; FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Cobra Biologics; Catalent Inc.; Wuxi Biologics; TakarBio Inc.; Waisman Biomanufacturing; Genezen laboratories; Batavia Biosciences; Miltenyi Biotec GmbH; SIRION Biotech GmbH; Virovek Incorporation; BioNTech IMFS GmbH; Audentes Therapeutics; BioMarin Pharmaceutical; RegenxBio, Inc.

For questions or customization requests, please reach out to us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

Top Trends in the Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

• Critical role in delivering therapeutic genes: Significant progress has been made in gene therapy, which treats or prevents disease by adding, deleting, or changing genetic information within a patient's cells. These therapeutic genes are frequently introduced into target cells using viral vectors, such as lentiviruses and adeno-associated viruses (AAVs). The market for viral vectors and plasmid DNA is driven by the need for dependable and effective delivery vehicles for this genetic manipulation.

• Transition from small-scale to large-scale production: Since large-scale manufacturing reduces the cost per unit, patients may now be able to afford these medicines. This is essential to guaranteeing the widespread distribution of gene treatments and vaccinations, particularly in environments with limited resources. Large-scale production is now more practical and economical because of developments in bioprocessing technology, including enhanced cell culture methods, automation, and high-yield production systems. Better control, effectiveness, and repeatability are made possible by this.

Recent Advancements to Open Doors for the Market

Rise of CRISPR and other gene-editing techniques is the significant growth opportunities for the viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Rapid commercialization is anticipated in gene therapy as gene-editing technologies, like CRISPR, receive regulatory approval. For instance, gene therapies that have received FDA approval are currently available for purchase, and more are planned. The demand for producing viral vectors and plasmid DNA to satisfy clinical and commercial-scale production demands rises due to this commercialization. Manufacturers of plasmid DNA and viral vectors must grow their production facilities and form international alliances as gene therapy becomes more widely available. This entails dealing with issues including scalability, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory norms.

Contamination risks Act as a Constraint

When plasmid DNA and viral vectors are produced, contaminants, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, or endotoxins, may be added. If these infections are not removed or regulated, they can compromise the finished product's integrity and render it unfit for therapeutic use. Contaminants may also affect the stability or bioactivity of the plasmid DNA or viral vector, rendering the treatment useless. Whole production batches may fail because of contamination threats.

For example, Contamination may cause the rejection of a batch of viral vectors or plasmid DNA. A fresh batch must be produced, increasing manufacturing time and expenses. Additionally, contamination during crucial production steps like purification or amplification may necessitate rework, raising operating costs.

Recent Breakthroughs by uniQure N.V. to Promote Transformative Therapies

Company Name uniQure N.V. Headquarter Amsterdam, Netherlands Recent Development In July 2024, with a focus on providing retroviral vectors, lentiviral vectors, and adeno-associated virus (AAV) technologies, UniQure N.V., a leading gene therapy company that is developing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, stated that it has agreed to sell its global manufacturing facility to Genezen.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1012

Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type Analysis;

The AAV segment held the dominant share of the viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market as AAVs are regarded as "non-pathogenic," meaning they don't make people sick. This is a significant advantage compared to other viral vectors, like adenoviruses, which can elicit more potent immune responses. AAVs have fewer adverse effects due to their low immunogenicity, which makes them safer for repeated or prolonged use in gene treatments.

• In a partnership that potentially brings in over $1 billion for Dyno Therapeutics, Roche will use Dyno Therapeutics's modified adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid technology to create next-generation AAV vectors for gene therapies that target unidentified neurological illnesses.

By Application Analysis.

The vaccinology segment holds the largest market share in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market as plasmid DNA has become popular as a novel and exciting vaccine technique. Circular DNA plasmids that encode pathogen-derived antigens are used in these vaccines. Antigens are injected into the body to elicit an immune response. This strategy has been beneficial in creating vaccines against illnesses like cancer and COVID-19, where plasmid DNA technology provides quick production capabilities and the possibility of quick scale-up in an emergency.

By Workflow Analysis;

The downstream processing segment holds the largest market share in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market as meeting market demands requires the capacity to scale up and generate plasmid DNA and viral vectors at a steady and high yield. For batch-to-batch consistency and yield optimization, downstream processing is essential. The need for effective downstream procedures grows as the need for viral vectors and plasmid DNA rises due to developments in gene therapy, vaccines, and other biopharmaceutical applications.

By Disease Analysis;

The cancer segment holds the largest market share in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market as the cancer segment has a significant market share in the viral vectors and plasmid DNA market. Individualized cancer treatment customizes treatments to the genetic profile of each patient's cancer. The use of viral vectors and plasmid DNA makes possible the development of medicines that may be tailored to target the particular mutations or antigens found in a patient's cancer cells.

• A phase 1/2 clinical trial in CD19+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia is now possible due to the FDA's approval of Vironexis Biotherapeutics' investigational new drug (IND) application for VNX-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy.

By End- User Analysis;

The research institutes segment dominated the viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market due to investments in biotechnology are made by both public and commercial research organizations, and the need for plasmid DNA and viral vectors is rising for various uses, including gene therapy and the development of genetically engineered species. The growth of government and academic research initiatives directly increases the requirement for producing plasmid DNA and viral vectors.

Recent News in the Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

• In November 2024, A high-resolution ion-exchange chromatography (IEX) technique for determining the proportion of empty to full AAV8 (Adeno-Associated Virus 8) viral vector capsids has been successfully developed, according to Matica Biotechnology. This significant development in cell and gene therapy (CGT) fills a significant gap in the manufacturing of CGT by improving analytics.

• In October 2024, At CPHI Milan, Cellevate, a business specializing in creating next-generation cell culture systems, declared that it is prepared to pre-launch its nanofiber microcarriers for creating viral vectors in gene therapy.

• In May 2024, Leading science and technology corporation Merck has agreed to pay US$600 million to purchase the life science business Mirus Bio. Mirus Bio, a transfection reagent development and commercialization expert, is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

Browse More Insights:

• Cell and Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Market : The global cell and gene therapy clinical trials market size is estimated at USD 13.32 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 54.29 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 15.09% between 2024 and 2034.

• Cell and Gene Therapy Market ; The global cell and gene therapy market size accounted for USD 21.28 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 117.46 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2034

• Biologics CDMO Market ; The global Biologics CDMO market size is expected to be worth USD 21.96 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 92.37 billion by 2034, growing at a solid CAGR of 15.45% over the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

• Cancer/Oncology Drugs Market; The global cancer/oncology drugs market size accounted for USD 172.39 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 507.68 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.41% from 2024 to 2034.

• Precision Oncology Market; The global precision oncology market size accounted for USD 120.97 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 312.33 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.95% between 2024 and 2034.

• Biologics Contract Development Market : The global biologics contract development market size is estimated at USD 8.18 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 23.01 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.89% between 2024 and 2034.

• U.S. Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market ; The U.S. plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was valued at USD 550 million in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 3,270 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.26% from 2024 to 2033.

• Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market : The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market size is expected to be valued at USD 11.60 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 122.86 billion by 2034, expanding at a solid CAGR of 26.62% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Companies

• Novasep

• Aldevron

• MerckWaismanBiomanufacturing

• Creative Biogene

• The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

• Cobra Biologics

• uniQure N.V.

• Addgene

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Oxford Biomedicaplc

• Takara Bio Inc.

Market Segmentation

This research report estimates revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and offers an analysis of present industry trends in everysub-segment from 2020 to 2032. This research study analyzes market thoroughly by classifying global viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market report on the basis of different parameters including type of vector, application, workflow, end users, disease, and region:

By Vector Type

• Adenovirus

• Plasmid DNA

• Lentivirus

• Retrovirus

• AAV

• Others

By Application

• Gene Therapy

• Antisense &RNAi

• Cell Therapy

• Vaccinology

By Workflow

• Upstream Processing

O Vector Recovery/Harvesting

O Vector Amplification & Expansion

• Downstream Processing

O Fill-finish

O Purification

By End-User

• Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

• Research Institutes

By Disease

• Genetic Disorders

• Cancer

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1012

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsevsolutions.com

https://www.towardsdental.com

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter