VION Biosciences Acquires Enzymatic Assay Innovator BioAssay Systems

Acquisition is the fourth for VION as it continues to expand its portfolio of proprietary products for life science research

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CorporateDevelopment--VION Biosciences, a life science platform company focused on specialty materials in the life science research, diagnostics, and drug discovery spaces, announced its January 2025 acquisition of San Francisco area-based BioAssay Systems, a biotech company that develops and offers innovative high-throughput assay solutions for life sciences and drug discovery. This acquisition serves as the fourth investment under the VION platform, continuing its growth in developing proprietary products for life science research.









VION’s acquisition of BioAssay Systems will provide a reliable, high-quality solution more quickly for companies and organizations performing critical research in the life science space. This acquisition not only solidifies VION’s core strengths in drug discovery and research, but also enhances VION’s proprietary product offering in an increasingly commoditized research environment.

To date, VION has successfully completed four acquisitions that are all proprietary in nature. This includes its initial Aldon acquisition in 2023, Echelon Biosciences and Ansh Labs in 2024, and January’s acquisition of BioAssay Systems. Each piece of the VION platform is designed to support the life science industry in varying ways, all sharing the core values of high quality and strong performance while being supported by the VION’s mission to take on complexity for its customers. This acquisition is yet another step towards VION’s domestic and global expansion efforts to evolve its leading specialty products platform with BioAssay Systems currently commercializing in the global marketplace.

Mark Thornton, CEO of VION Biosciences, stated, “Welcoming BioAssay Systems and its talented team of scientists into the VION portfolio marks an exciting next step in our company’s growth. Bioassay’s biochemical and enzyme-mediated assay toolbox will complement VION’s growing portfolio of assays that enable rapid testing for drug discovery across multiple areas of disease research including metabolic disorders, obesity, and oncology. By combining forces, we are expanding our capabilities while also giving scientists the tools they need to accelerate breakthroughs.”

BioAssay Systems will continue to be led by Frank Huang and based out of the Hayward, California operation. It will operate as a subsidiary of VION and continue to serve its existing customers while integrating into VION’s existing and evolving infrastructure. The team will be further strengthened through the additional leadership and resources brought forth by VION throughout 2025 as the company continues to grow.

McDermott Will & Emery (Chicago, IL) is acting as its legal advisor and Kroll (New York, NY) is acting as VION’s financial advisor.

About VION Biosciences

VION Biosciences is a life science company focused on manufacturing mission-critical materials, assays, kits, and reagents. It also provides value-added services to support scientific discovery, clinical testing, therapeutic development, STEM education, and other innovative solutions across a broad range of customer applications.

John Voycik

Vice President, Business Development

john.voycik@vionbiosciences.com