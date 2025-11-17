Vicore to Present at The 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London:

Location : London, UK

Format : Presentation and 1×1 meetings

Presentation Date and Time : Tuesday, November 18 at 12:30 PM GMT

Webcast : Registration

Participants : Ahmed Mousa, CEO, Hans Jeppsson, CFO, and Jimmie Hofman, VP of BD

The company's management team will also be available for meetings at the conference. The webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of Vicore's website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

For more information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments

Vicore to present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire