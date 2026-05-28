ViCentra Scales Commercial Manufacturing, Triples Capacity and Strengthens Unit Economics

Commercial-scale production of Kaleido consumables begins at contract manufacturer Phillips Medisize

Manufacturing capacity more than triples, with initial capacity to support over 17,000 users

Volume manufacturing drives gross margin expansion





UTRECHT, The Netherlands, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViCentra, a European medical device company commercializing the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, today announced that commercial‑scale production of Kaleido consumables, including infusion sets and insulin cartridges, has begun at Phillips Medisize, a Molex company and leading global medical technology contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The collaboration more than triples Kaleido consumables production capacity, with initial scale to support over 17,000 users. This expanded supply positions ViCentra to add thousands of new users across Germany, the Netherlands and France through the second half of 2026, with Germany representing the world’s second‑largest insulin pump market.

Volume manufacturing at Phillips Medisize anchors ViCentra’s long-term unit economics. With this increase in production and strategic supply chain expansion, ViCentra is positioned to accelerate growth across Europe.

"This is a very significant and crucial operational milestone for ViCentra," said Tom Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of ViCentra. "Tripling capacity and improving margin performance allow ViCentra to bring Kaleido to more people living with diabetes, reliably and at scale, across additional markets. With our new supply chain partner we now have the additional ability to continue to expand capacity."

Phillips Medisize brings deep expertise in industrializing complex drug‑delivery platforms, including insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The partnership combines ViCentra’s user‑centered technology with Phillips Medisize’s global manufacturing scale and validated quality systems, providing a strong foundation to support ViCentra’s commercial growth.

"ViCentra’s design‑led approach to wearable insulin delivery is exactly the type of innovation our global CDMO platform is built to industrialize," remarked David Thoreson, Vice President of Global Operations at Phillips Medisize. "Our capabilities in high-volume precision molding, assembly and rigorous validation position us to support a dependable supply of Kaleido consumables across key European markets."

Kaleido is the smallest, lightest, and most precise insulin patch pump in its class. It is designed to feel like personal technology, discreet, flexible, and customizable, while delivering highly accurate insulin dosing and hybrid closed loop therapy through integrations with partner algorithms and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs).

This announcement builds on a year of strong momentum for ViCentra, including its $98 million Series D financing, doubling its user base to over 5,000 currently, expanding and strengthening its commercial and leadership teams, and the May 2026 launch of the smartphone‑controlled Kaleido system integrated with Diabeloop’s DBLG2 algorithm. With manufacturing now operating at commercial scale and unit economics strengthening, ViCentra is positioned to accelerate adoption in its core European markets, expand into additional European countries, and continue preparations for U.S. market entry.

ViCentra’s leadership team, including CEO Tom Arnold, will be attending the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions in New Orleans, June 5–8, 2026, and will be available to meet with healthcare professionals, investors, research analysts and partners. To request a meeting, please contact Optimum Strategic Communications at vicentra@optimumcomms.com.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Katie Flint, Nellie Stephens

+44 (0) 203 882 9621

Email: vicentra@optimumcomms.com

About ViCentra

ViCentra is on a mission to improve life with diabetes through empathetic innovation, simplicity, and design excellence. The company develops and manufactures the Kaleido insulin patch pump, a flexible, discreet, and beautifully crafted alternative to traditional insulin pumps. Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, ViCentra is expanding across Europe and preparing for U.S. market entry. Its investors include Innovation Industries, Partners in Equity, Invest-NL, EQT Life Sciences, ROM Utrecht Region, Venturing Tech, Health Innovations and INKEF. More information about ViCentra can be found at www.hellokaleido.com

About Kaleido

Kaleido is redefining the category of wearable insulin delivery as the first insulin patch pump designed with the form, function, and simplicity of a lifestyle product. Compact, featherlight, and discreet, Kaleido is designed with a focus on personal technology rather than a traditional medical device. It is made from premium materials and features customizable aluminum shells in ten color options, enabling self-expression, not just glycemic control. It offers users flexibility in how and where they wear their pump, allowing people with diabetes to manage their therapy in a way that fits seamlessly into their daily lives.

It is the smallest, lightest, most precise insulin patch pump in its class—delivering advanced, automated insulin therapy through seamless integration with Diabeloop’s clinically validated hybrid closed loop algorithms, DBLG1 and DBLG2.