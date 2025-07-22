Veteran Finance Executive Tim Gillespie, CFA, Joins Biosenta as Strategic Advisor

Former ATB Financial executive vice-president brings more than 35 years of capital-markets and corporate-banking experience to accelerate Biosenta’s growth

Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta") today announced thathas joined the company as a strategic advisor. In this role, Mr. Gillespie will counsel Biosenta's executive team and board on financing, risk management and go-to-market strategy as the company scales production and commercialization of its Tri-Filler™ antimicrobial technology.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Mr. Gillespie served as Executive Vice-President and Head of Corporate Financial Services at ATB Financial, where he led 200 specialists, managed a $20-billion loan portfolio and supported clients across the energy, real estate, technology and transportation sectors. His career spans more than three decades in corporate lending and capital markets, beginning as an international equities trader in Denmark. He currently sits on the boards of several Canadian organizations in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors."Tim's track record of structuring complex financings and guiding high-growth companies is exactly what we need as we move Tri-Filler from pilot plant to full commercial production," said Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta. "His insight into capital markets and strategic partnerships will help us deliver antimicrobial solutions to customers faster.""Biosenta's technology has the potential to redefine how industries protect people from deadly pathogens," said Tim Gillespie. "I look forward to working with the team to secure the resources and relationships needed to bring Tri-Filler to market at scale."Biosenta Inc. develops innovative antimicrobial products that offer environmentally friendly solutions to a global market. Based in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta, the company is dedicated to the advancement of technology that combats microbial growth in various materials. Biosenta's flagship product, Tri-Filler, represents a breakthrough in antimicrobial technology, providing durable protection against a wide spectrum of bacteria, molds, and fungi.