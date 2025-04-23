Veravas Launches VeraBIND™ Tau - First Blood Test to Detect Alzheimer’s-Related Tau Pathology

New non-invasive test offers 96% sensitivity and 90% specificity, empowering earlier and more accessible Alzheimer's detection

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veravas, a leader in clinical diagnostics, today announced the general commercial availability of VeraBIND™ Tau, the first blood-based test designed to aid in the detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other tau-related neurodegenerative disorders (tauopathies). The first-in-class assay is available now as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) through Veravas. It was validated and is performed in a CLIA / CAP certified lab.

VeraBIND Tau is designed for use in both symptomatic and presymptomatic patients, enabling earlier diagnosis when intervention is most effective.

"Detecting tauopathy early gives patients and healthcare providers a better chance to take action before cognitive decline sets in," said John Forrest, CEO of Veravas. "VeraBIND Tau takes a novel approach by measuring pathological tau activity—a key driver of neurodegeneration that is closely linked to near-term cognitive decline."

A Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Diagnostics

Until now, detecting tau pathology required invasive spinal taps or expensive tau PET imaging, which has not been practical for many patients. VeraBIND Tau makes this information available through a convenient and accessible blood test. Other blood tests measuring amyloid plaque provide a risk indication but are not as closely correlated to near-term cognitive decline.

In an analytical verification study, the test demonstrated: 96% sensitivity, 90% specificity, 92% agreement with tau PET imaging. This makes it ideal for clinical trial screening, providers and patients looking to gain earlier insight into brain pathology and health plans hoping to better manage the brain health of their populations.

These results show that VeraBIND Tau reliably detects the abnormal tau accumulation associated with Alzheimer's and provides a VeraBIND Tau Score, a semi-quantitative measure of pathologically active tau. Validation demonstrates performance comparable to current gold-standard imaging.

Clinical Impact and Accessibility

VeraBIND Tau is now available for use by clinicians, plans, researchers, and clinical trial sponsors. The test must be ordered under the care of a physician.

"This test offers a practical and innovative way to give patients and families critical information they can act on," said Jeff Donohue, M.D., a board-certified family physician in Holly Springs, Georgia. "Having a clear picture of tau pathology will help guide treatment decisions, lifestyle interventions, and care planning—potentially slowing disease progression."

About VeraBIND Tau and Veravas

VeraBIND Tau uses Veravas' proprietary VeraBIND™ platform, which isolates and measures hyperphosphorylated tau aggregating to normal tau—a key pathological marker of Alzheimer's—in blood samples. This enables early detection to identify risk of cognitive decline even in cognitively normal individuals.

For more information or to access test requisition materials, visit www.veravas.com .

About Veravas

Veravas is a leading innovator in clinical diagnostics focused on early detection and prognostic screening for Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions. The company's proprietary VeraBIND™ technology transforms challenging sample types into measurable biomarkers, enabling earlier disease detection and the development of novel diagnostic tests. Its VeraBIND Tau assay is a first-in-class blood-based test that measures the pathological activity of hyperphosphorylated tau in blood samples of cognitively normal individuals or individuals experiencing cognitive impairment which may be used to aid in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Learn more at Veravas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

