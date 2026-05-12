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Press Releases

Verastem Oncology to Present at Upcoming May 2026 Investor Conferences

May 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate and present at the following investor conferences in New York City:



  • HCW 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 4:00-4:30 pm ET
  • RBC Global Healthcare Conference: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 9:30-9:55 am ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Verastem Oncology
Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Verastem markets AVMAPKI® FAKZYNJA® CO-PACK in the U.S. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition, FAK inhibition, and KRAS G12D inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

For Investor and Media Inquiries:
Julissa Viana
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications,
Investor Relations & Patient Advocacy
investors@verastem.com or
media@verastem.com

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