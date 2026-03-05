Verastem Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Updates

AVMAPKI™ FAKZYNJA™ CO-PACK net product revenues of $17.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $30.9 million for the full year 2025, following accelerated U.S. FDA approval in May 2025

Based on FDA guidance, Company to develop Phase 2 registration-directed protocols to evaluate VS-7375, a highly selective, oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor with best-in-class potential, in 2L PDAC, 2L/3L NSCLC and 2L+ CRC in combination with cetuximab

Cleared multiple dose levels of VS-7375 with no DLTs, continuing dose escalation to 1200 mg QD; cleared 600 mg QD dose level of VS-7375 in combination with cetuximab with no DLTs; continuing higher dose evaluations

Company cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $205 million as of December 31, 2025; pro-forma year-end cash, cash equivalents and investments of $234 million inclusive of net proceeds from exercise of expiring cash warrants; expected cash runway into first half of 2027

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025, and highlighted recent progress.

“2025 was a transformative year for us, highlighted by the landmark FDA approval of AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK, the only medicine approved to specifically treat KRAS-mutated recurrent LGSOC. The launch is off to a strong start, and this novel-novel combination therapy is gaining positive response across the LGSOC community with gynecologic and medical oncologists in both academic and community settings increasingly turning to it when patients experience a first or subsequent recurrence. We also made considerable progress with VS-7375, our oral, KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor with best-in-class potential for solid tumor cancers, clearing multiple dose levels across both monotherapy and cetuximab combination cohorts with no DLTs or major toxicities. Building on the insights from the China data, the tolerability profile that is emerging with VS-7375 in the U.S. has shown meaningful improvement and supports continued dose escalation,” said Dan Paterson, president and chief executive officer at Verastem Oncology. “In 2026, our priorities are to continue driving a strong launch of AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK to fuel sustainable growth, while we continue to accelerate the clinical development of VS-7375 and breakout Phase 2 registration-directed clinical trials in pancreatic, lung, and colorectal cancers.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

AVMAPKI™ FAKZYNJA™ CO-PACK (avutometinib capsules; defactinib tablets) U.S. Launch

AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK generated net product revenues of $17.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $30.9 million for the full year 2025, following accelerated U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in May 2025, approximately two months ahead of its Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of June 30, 2025.

On February 4, 2026, the Company announced

On February 25, 2026, the annual update of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Ovarian Cancer was released. The Guidelines did not expand the recommendation for avutometinib plus defactinib to include patients with recurrent LGSOC without a KRAS mutation. The Guidelines retained the category 2A recommendation for avutometinib plus defactinib for patients with KRAS-mutated recurrent LGSOC.



“We are disappointed for the patients with KRAS wild-type recurrent LGSOC, who currently have no targeted, FDA-approved treatment options specifically for their disease and face a particularly poor prognosis. Across three separate clinical trials (the FRAME study, RAMP 201, and RAMP 201J) we have observed what we believe are robust objective responses rates for patients with recurrent LGSOC with and without KRAS mutations. We remain committed to advancing the clinical evidence through longer term follow-up analyses from the RAMP 201 study planned for the SGO annual meeting, and completing our ongoing confirmatory RAMP 301 Phase 3 clinical trial, which includes patients with and without KRAS mutations, and look forward to sharing these data with the NCCN and the medical community to support future guideline consideration,” said John Hayslip, chief medical officer at Verastem Oncology.

Expected Key Milestones:

Maximize adoption of AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK in the U.S. as the treatment of choice at the earliest recurrence, leveraging its robust clinical data.

Report a topline readout of the primary endpoint in the RAMP 301 trial in mid-2027.

Continue to pursue regulatory paths for potential expansion into Europe and Japan.

VS-7375, an Oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) Inhibitor in Advanced Solid Tumors

The Company today announced an update on its progress with the VS-7375-101 Phase 1/2 study: After clearing the 900 mg daily (QD) dose level with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), the dose escalation phase will continue to 1200 mg QD to further interrogate the dose range and characterize the safety, tolerability, and efficacy profile of VS-7375. The 600 mg QD dose level of VS-7375 in combination with cetuximab was cleared with no DLTs and higher doses are now being evaluated. In a pharmacokinetics (PK) analysis, doses of VS-7375 at 600 mg QD and above, with feeding and anti-emetic prophylaxis, yielded similar exposures to fasted patients in China. The exposures achieved cover the exposures in preclinical models necessary for maximal anti-tumor efficacy. As of the January 30, 2026 data cutoff, VS-7375 demonstrated an encouraging safety profile and was generally well-tolerated across all monotherapy dose levels evaluated to date. Patients (n=23) receiving VS-7375 at either 400 mg QD, 600 mg QD or 900 mg QD with a mean duration of therapy of 1.6 months (0.7-5.6), reported no drug related liver function test abnormalities. There was no drug-related neutropenia greater than Grade 2 and rates of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea remained lower than those reported by the Company’s partner in China. No DLTs have been reported to date, and the maximum tolerated dose has not been reached. Following recent feedback from the FDA, the Company is amending the VS-7375-101 Phase 1/2 protocol to separate out disease-specific Phase 2 registration-directed trials for KRAS G12D mutated 2L pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and 2L/3L non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (monotherapy) and 2L+ colorectal cancer (CRC) in combination with cetuximab.

In January 2026, the Company reported

In October 2025, the Company announced PDAC NSCLC

The Company shared multiple updates from GenFleet and its ongoing evaluation of VS-7375, known as GFH375, in China:

On March 2, 2026, GenFleet announced that GFH375 was granted its first Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for patients with KRAS G12D-mutated NSCLC who have received prior systemic therapy.

In December 2025, GenFleet announced the initiation of a registrational Phase 3 study for GFH375 in patients with pretreated KRAS G12D-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer in China.

In October 2025, the Company announced In a subgroup analysis, 12 patients with 2L PDAC at 600 mg QD achieved an ORR of 58.3% and a DCR of 100%. In the 3L+ setting, 47 PDAC patients receiving 600 mg QD achieved an ORR of 36.2% and a DCR of 95.7%. In the 2L subgroup, the median progression free survival (mPFS) and median overall survival (mOS) have not been reached. An additional analysis of gastrointestinal disorders, hematological toxicities, and liver enzyme abnormalities in 2L+ patients with PDAC (n=66) at 600 mg QD showed no adverse events Grade ≥3 occurred at rates above 8.0%. In an analysis of pre-treated patients with NSCLC at 600 mg QD, the four-month PFS rate was greater than 75% and the mPFS has not been reached. The median follow-up time was 4.2 months.

In October 2025, GenFleet announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1b/2 study of GFH375 combined with cetuximab or chemotherapy for advanced solid tumors, including 1L PDAC, in China.

In August 2025, the Company announced

Expected Key Milestones:

Report early data from the VS-7375-101 trial in 1H 2026.

Select the RP2D with cetuximab and initiate the CRC combination expansion cohort in 1H 2026.

Complete enrollment in combination dose-escalation cohorts in mid-2026.

Complete enrollment in monotherapy expansion cohorts in 2H 2026.

Select the RP2D and plan to initiate the PDAC and NSCLC combination expansion cohorts in 2H 2026.

RAMP 205: Avutometinib Plus Defactinib in Combination with Chemotherapy in 1L Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

In November 2025, the Company announced

Expected Key Milestone:

Report an update on the safety and efficacy of the RAMP 205 expansion cohort with at least six months of follow-up on all patients in Q2 2026.

Upcoming Presentations

Multiple abstracts were selected for oral and poster presentations at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2026 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer on April 10-13 in Puerto Rico. These presentations will include a late-breaking oral presentation on the long-term analysis of the Phase 2 RAMP 201 trial of avutometinib and defactinib combination in recurrent LGSOC.

Corporate Updates

In December 2025, the Company announced

In November 2025, the Company announced

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Verastem Oncology ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $205 million. On a pro forma basis, taking into account the net proceeds from the exercise of warrants in January 2026 of $29.4 million, cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $234.4 million as of December 31, 2025. These additional sources of capital along with the existing cash, cash equivalents, and investments and ongoing product revenue provide an expected cash runway into first half of 2027.

Net product revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (the “2025 Quarter”) was $17.5 million, compared to no revenue recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Quarter”). The Company began commercial sales of the AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK within the U.S. following receipt of FDA approval in May 2025.

Total operating expenses for the 2025 Quarter were $59.0 million, compared to $31.6 million for the 2024 Quarter. Cost of sales associated with product revenue was $2.9 million for the 2025 Quarter, compared to no cost of sales recognized for the 2024 Quarter.

Research & development expenses for the 2025 Quarter were $31.7 million, compared to $20.8 million for the 2024 Quarter. The increase of $10.9 million, or 52.4%, was primarily due to higher costs incurred for drug substance and drug product manufacturing, contract research organizations, and investigator fees.

Selling, general & administrative expenses for the 2025 Quarter were $24.4 million, compared to $10.8 million for the 2024 Quarter. The increase of $13.6 million, or 125.9%, was primarily due to commercialization costs, including consulting, personnel costs, and professional fees, incurred in connection with the launch of AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK in KRAS-mutated recurrent LGSOC.

Net loss (GAAP basis) for the 2025 Quarter was $32.9 million, or $0.39 per share (basic), compared to $64.6 million, or $1.33 per share (basic and diluted) for the 2024 Quarter.

For the 2025 Quarter, non-GAAP adjusted net loss was $39.8 million, or $0.48 per share (basic) compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $29.3 million, or $0.60 per share (basic), for the 2024 Quarter. Please refer to the GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation attached to this press release.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Net product revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the “2025 Period”) was $30.9 million, compared to no product revenue recognized for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Period”). Sale of COPIKTRA license and related assets revenue was $0.0 million for the 2025 Period, compared to $10.0 million for the 2024 Period. Revenue for the 2024 Period was comprised of one sales milestone payment of $10.0 million due upon Secura Bio achieving cumulative worldwide net sales of COPIKTRA exceeding $100.0 million.

Total operating expenses for the 2025 Period were $201.0 million, compared to $125.0 million for the 2024 Period. Cost of sales associated with product revenue was $5.3 million for the 2025 period, compared to no cost of sales recognized for the 2024 Period.

Research & development expenses for the 2025 Period were $114.6 million, compared to $81.3 million for the 2024 Period. The increase of $33.3 million, or 41.0%, was primarily due to higher costs incurred for contract research organizations, investigator fees, and drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Selling, general & administrative expenses for the 2025 Period were $81.1 million, compared to $43.6 million for the 2024 Period. The increase of $37.5 million, or 86.0%, was primarily due to commercialization costs, including consulting, personnel costs, and professional fees, incurred in connection with the launch of AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK in KRAS-mutated recurrent LGSOC.

Net loss for the 2025 Period was $209.5 million, or $3.02 per share (basic and diluted), compared to $130.6 million, or $3.66 per share (basic and diluted) for the 2024 period.

For the 2025 Period, non-GAAP adjusted net loss was $163.1 million, or $2.35 per share (basic) compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $107.4 million, or $3.01 per share (basic), for the 2024 Period. Please refer to the GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation attached to this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast

Verastem will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and recent business updates. To access the conference call, please dial (888) 596-4144 (U.S.) or (646) 968-2525 (international) and enter the passcode 7321921 at least 10 minutes prior to the event start time. A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://investor.verastem.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Verastem Oncology’s condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP adjusted net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain amounts or expenses from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, taken in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial statements, because it provides greater transparency and period-over- period comparability with respect to the Company’s operating performance and can enhance investors’ ability to identify operating trends in the Company’s business. Management uses these measures, among other factors, to assess and analyze operational results and trends and to make financial and operational decisions. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the Company’s operating results as reported under GAAP, not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts. Reconciliations between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024 are included in the tables accompanying this press release after the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

About AVMAPKI and FAKZYNJA Combination Therapy

AVMAPKI (avutometinib) inhibits MEK kinase activity while also blocking the compensatory reactivation of MEK by upstream RAF. RAF and MEK proteins are regulators of the RAS/RAF/MEK/ERK (MAPK) pathway. Blocking RAF and/or MEK activates FAK, a key mediator of drug resistance. FAKZYNJA (defactinib) is a FAK inhibitor and together, the avutometinib and defactinib combination was designed to provide a more complete blockade of the signaling that drives the growth and drug resistance of RAS/MAPK pathway-dependent tumors.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AVMAPKI™ FAKZYNJA™ CO-PACK (avutometinib capsules; defactinib tablets) for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS-mutated recurrent LGSOC who have received prior systemic therapy on May 8, 2025. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Verastem is conducting RAMP 301 (GOG-3097/ENGOT-ov81/GTG-UK) (NCT06072781), an international Phase 3 confirmatory trial evaluating the combination of avutometinib and defactinib versus standard chemotherapy or hormonal therapy for the treatment of recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) with and without a KRAS mutation. Verastem is also evaluating avutometinib plus defactinib with standard-of-care chemotherapy as a potential treatment in the first-line for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer (RAMP 205; NCT05669482). Avutometinib and defactinib are not approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority, either in combination or with other therapies, for any of these investigative uses. Neither avutometinib nor defactinib are approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority on a stand-alone basis for any use.

AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK U.S. Indication

Indication

AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) who have received prior systemic therapy.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Important Safety Information

Warnings and Precautions

Ocular Toxicities: Ocular toxicities, including visual impairment and vitreoretinal disorders, occurred. Perform comprehensive ophthalmic evaluation at baseline, prior to cycle 2, every three cycles thereafter, and as clinically indicated. Withhold AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK for ocular toxicities until improvement at the same or reduced dose. Permanently discontinue AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK for any grade 4 toxicity.

Ocular toxicities, including visual impairment and vitreoretinal disorders, occurred. Perform comprehensive ophthalmic evaluation at baseline, prior to cycle 2, every three cycles thereafter, and as clinically indicated. Withhold AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK for ocular toxicities until improvement at the same or reduced dose. Permanently discontinue AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK for any grade 4 toxicity. Serious Skin Toxicities: Skin toxicities, including photosensitivity and severe cutaneous adverse reactions (SCARSs) occurred. Adhere to concomitant medications. Monitor for skin toxicities and interrupt, reduce or permanently discontinue AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK based on severity, tolerability and duration.

Skin toxicities, including photosensitivity and severe cutaneous adverse reactions (SCARSs) occurred. Adhere to concomitant medications. Monitor for skin toxicities and interrupt, reduce or permanently discontinue AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK based on severity, tolerability and duration. Hepatotoxicity: Monitor liver function tests prior to each cycle, on day 15 of the first 4 cycles, and as clinically indicated. Withhold, reduce or discontinue AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK based on severity and persistence of abnormality.

Monitor liver function tests prior to each cycle, on day 15 of the first 4 cycles, and as clinically indicated. Withhold, reduce or discontinue AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK based on severity and persistence of abnormality. Rhabdomyolysis: Monitor creatine phosphokinase prior to the start of each cycle, on day 15 of the first four cycles, and as clinically indicated. If increased CPK occurs, evaluate patients for rhabdomyolysis or other causes. Withhold, reduce or permanently discontinue AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK based on severity and duration of the adverse reaction.

Monitor creatine phosphokinase prior to the start of each cycle, on day 15 of the first four cycles, and as clinically indicated. If increased CPK occurs, evaluate patients for rhabdomyolysis or other causes. Withhold, reduce or permanently discontinue AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK based on severity and duration of the adverse reaction. Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: AVMAPKI FAKZYNJA CO-PACK can cause fetal harm. Advise patients of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

Adverse Reactions

The most common (≥ 25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were increased creatine phosphokinase, nausea, fatigue, increased aspartate aminotransferase, rash, diarrhea, musculoskeletal pain, edema, decreased hemoglobin, increased alanine aminotransferase, vomiting, increased blood bilirubin, increased triglycerides, decreased lymphocyte count, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, dermatitis acneiform, vitreoretinal disorders, increased alkaline phosphatase, stomatitis, pruritus, visual impairment, decreased platelet count, constipation, dry skin, dyspnea, cough, urinary tract infection, and decreased neutrophil count.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Julissa Viana

Vice President, Corporate Communications,

Investor Relations & Patient Advocacy

investors@verastem.com or

media@verastem.com