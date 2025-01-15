Verastem Oncology Names Matthew E. Ros as Chief Operating Officer

New executive leadership supports the company’s transition to a fully integrated commercial-stage organization in a year of transformative growth with a potential new product launch in mid-2025.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the appointment of Matthew E. Ros as chief operating officer. In his role, Mr. Ros will report to Dan Paterson, president and chief executive officer, and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team.





“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to Verastem Oncology at an important time as we prepare for a mid-2025 product launch and the transition into a commercial-stage company, while we continue to advance our clinical programs,” said Dan Paterson, president and chief executive officer of Verastem Oncology. “Matt is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with extensive experience driving business transformation. His expertise will drive invaluable operational excellence as we prepare to launch a potential first-in-class treatment combination for patients with low-grade serous ovarian cancer, a rare cancer with no approved treatments specifically for this disease, and simultaneously progress programs and partnerships to address cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK-pathway that often lack treatment options.”

Mr. Ros brings more than 35 years of commercialization and operational experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with a track record of capital-driving success at publicly traded biopharmaceutical companies undergoing evolutions from early stage to registrational development. Most recently, Mr. Ros served as chief executive officer and board director at FORE Biotherapeutics, an early, clinical-stage oncology company focused on recurrent central nervous system malignancies. Previously, Mr. Ros held executive leadership roles at prominent biopharmaceutical companies, including Epizyme, Sanofi-Genzyme, and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, where he built fully integrated commercial organizations, delivered strategic collaborations, secured multiple FDA approvals, and supported successful launches. Mr. Ros began his career at Bristol-Myers Squibb where he held positions of increasing responsibility within its Oncology division, contributing to and championing the successful launches of many leading oncology brands. In addition to his executive experience, Mr. Ros serves as a board member at Cogent Biosciences, contributing to its Audit, Nomination, and Governance Committees, and previously served on the Board of Trustees of CancerCARE.

“My life’s work has been focused on fostering the growth and operational strength of companies dedicated to changing cancer and improving the lives of people living with cancer,” said Mr. Ros. “I am excited to be joining Verastem Oncology to help build on the company’s momentum and create tremendous opportunities for the future while having the potential to bring a meaningful new treatment option to women living with a rare ovarian cancer.”

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on RAS/MAPK-driven cancers, specifically novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition, FAK inhibition and KRAS G12D inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

